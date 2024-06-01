What is Mike Brown’s contract with Sacramento Kings? Closer look as veteran HC signs extension

The uncertainty of Mike Brown’s stint with the Sacramento Kings has been put to rest. Despite the Kings’ failure to make the playoffs this season, the team’s front office has decided to give him an extension. Unless fired, the two-time Coach of the Year will be at the helm of the Kings over the next three seasons.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke down the details of the deal:

“Kings coach Mike Brown gets a $4 million raise to $8.5 million on the 2024-2025 season left on his deal and then $8.5 million annually in the two new seasons on the contract, sources tell ESPN.”

The Kings have a bright future ahead of them, and they were convinced Brown was the right man to continue leading the team. After Sacramento was sent home by the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament finale, talks between the executives and Brown were “tabled.” It didn’t take too long before both sides resumed negotiating until a deal was agreed.

Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair likely considered what Mike Brown has accomplished in two years with the team for the extension to be given. The former longtime Golden State Warriors assistant coach guided them to the playoffs in his first year.

Before appearing in the 2023 playoffs, the Kings had not moved past the regular season since 2006. The team had become the laughingstock in the league because of that dry spell.

Mike Brown will lead a playoff-contending team next season

Mike Brown will continue to enjoy the services of Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray and others. If not for injuries to Huerter and Malik Monk late in the season and the play-in tournament, who knows how far they would have made a run?

Out of that said core, only Monk is uncertain to return as he is an unrestricted free agent. The Kings’ sixth-man extraordinaire will have no shortage of suitors who can offer more than what Sacramento can afford. If Monk does sign elsewhere, the team will have to boost the supporting cast to compete against the tightly-contested West.

Mike Brown’s team, however, will have the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite the pool of layers being reportedly not deep, the Kings will have more than a handful of options based on the draft order. Sacramento is rumored to be looking at Devin Carter, Kel’el Ware, Tidjane Salaun and Matas Buzelis. They’ll be thrilled to choose from one of them when the time comes.

With his future set, Brown will have no other worries other than what is in front of him and the Kings on the basketball court. Sacramento fans can expect the team to be playoff contenders again when the 2024-25 season rolls.