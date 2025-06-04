"What in the motherf****ing NCAA is going on?": Rockets star’s mom explodes over Knicks’ attempt to poach Ime Udoka

Teroya Eason, mother of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, has been a vocal presence on social media. On Wednesday, she reacted to reports of the New York Knicks attempting to poach Houston's coach Ime Udoka.

“Oh, now y’all taking coaches too????" she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "What in the motherf**** NCAA is going on??? Udoka got a job! A good one.”

The Knicks are reportedly interested in hiring Udoka as their new head coach, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Udoka has been mentioned alongside Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd as a top candidate to replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired by the Knicks after five seasons.

Sources have indicated that permission to speak with Udoka would likely be rejected if requested. The Rockets seem committed to keeping Udoka, who has been instrumental in the team's recent success, including a 52-30 record in the 2024-2025 season, their first 50-plus-win season in six years.

The Knicks fired Thibodeau on Tuesday, three days after their Eastern Conference finals exit against the Indiana Pacers. Knicks president Leon Rose cited the team's failure to reach the NBA Finals despite significant roster investments as a key reason behind the firing.

Rockets forward Tari Eason’s mum reacts to news of proposed NBA All-Star Game forward

Tari Eason's mum, Teroya Eason, responded to reports of the proposed 2026 All-Star Game format on X.

“S***!!! Let me see which country I want my son [Rockets forward Tari Eason] to represent," she wrote. "All I’m working with right now is maybe some Caribbean blood and I have no connection to Cuba. he refuses anyway. He is proud to be an American. And has always wanted to play as an American.”

The last All-Star Game came under fire for its revamped format. NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Wednesday, while speaking on FS1's "Breakfast Ball," that a new All-Star format will feature a USA vs. the world format.

The proposed new format will mirror the successful NHL's 4 Nations Face-off. The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Los Angeles from Feb. 13-15.

