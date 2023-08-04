What are the NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today? (August 4)

Immaculate Grid’s latest NBA grid challenge has been released for today (August 4). The popular trivia game continues to test basketball fans on their NBA knowledge, with a new grid dropped each day. However, with nine different grid squares to be solved daily, it can sometimes be tricky for some fans to complete the full grid on their own.

So, on that note, let’s have a look at the clues for today's Immaculate Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has made an All-NBA Team.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Orlando Magic and has made an All-NBA Team.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and has made an All-NBA Team.

Today’s full Immaculate Grid is as follows:

Starting with grid squares 1 to 3, we have the Cleveland Cavaliers players who also had stints with the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves while earning All-NBA Team honors. Notably, Rajon Rondo, a two-time NBA champion, suited up for both the Cavs and the Clippers during the latter stages of his career.

Additionally, Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star forward, showcased his talent with the Cavs and the Wolves. Moreover, LeBron James, the superstar forward, had a remarkable tenure with the Cavs, earning a spot in 10 All-NBA Teams.

Moving on to grid squares 4 to 6, we shift our focus to Orlando Magic players who also played for the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves while achieving All-NBA Team recognition. The veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick had an illustrious 15-year career, representing both the Magic and the Clippers.

On the other hand, Darko Milicic, known for being an infamous NBA draft bust, experienced stints with both the Magic and the Wolves. Furthermore, the former superstar center Dwight Howard earned the distinction of being selected for six All-NBA Teams during his time with the Magic.

Finally, let’s cover grid squares 7 to 9, regarding Atlanta Hawks players who have played for the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and made an All-NBA Team. Former three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford suited up for both the Hawks and the Clippers.

Meanwhile, former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague played for the Hawks and the Wolves. In addition, star point guard Trae Young has made one All-NBA Team during his time with the Hawks.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Immaculate Grid:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

More NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell

Other players who have played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers include Baron Davis, Jeff Green, Antawn Jamison, Rodney Hood and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Others who have played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves include Luol Deng, Wayne Ellington, Mike Miller, Derrick Rose and Ricky Rubio.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Mark Price and Brad Daugherty have all made All-NBA Teams with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Other players who have played for the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers include Matt Barnes, Glen Davis, Marcin Gortat, Hedo Turkoglu and Drew Gooden.

Others who have played for the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves include Shabazz Napier, Luke Ridnour, Dennis Scott, Spud Webb and Rod Strickland.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady and Anfernee Hardaway have all made All-NBA Teams with the Orlando Magic.

Other players who have played for the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers include Elton Brand, Danilo Gallinari, Stephen Jackson, Doc Rivers and Josh Smith.

Others who have played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves include Kris Dunn, Lance Stephenson, Jarrett Culver, Gorgui Dieng and Taurean Prince.

Meanwhile, Al Horford, Joe Johnson, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins and Pete Maravich have all made All-NBA Teams with the Atlanta Hawks.

