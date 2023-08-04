NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 4

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 4 has been released. Today is the 37th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com

Clues for the August 4 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3 - Pistons player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6 - Timberwolves player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 9 - Hawks player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

NBA HoopGrids for Day 37

For Grid 1, Jerry Stackhouse and Blake Griffin are options. Stackhouse was a two-time NBA All-Star while with the Detroit Pistons and played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2012-13 before retiring. Meanwhile, Griffin nearly played four seasons with the Pistons, making an All-Star appearance once before two years with the Nets.

Bill Laimbeer and Andre Drummond are potential answers for Grid 2. Laimbeer played for the Cleveland Cavaliers early in his career before becoming a four-time All-Star and a Pistons legend later in his career. Drummond was a two-time NBA All-Star in Detroit for eight years. He was traded by the Pistons in 2020 to the Cavaliers.

Several Pistons averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season throughout its franchise history. Bruce Brown might be the most prominent, as he recently won a championship with the Denver Nuggets. Brown averaged 4.3 PPG in 74 games for Detroit in 2018-19.

For Grid 4, Kevin Garnett is the most popular answer here. “The Big Ticket” was a multi-All-Star and NBA MVP during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played for barely two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets after a successful run with the Boston Celtics, where he won a championship.

Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love are solid answers for Grid 5. Love was the next great big man in Minnesota after Garnett left in 2008. “K-Love,” like “KG,” also couldn’t give the Timberwolves a title and was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James’ return to Ohio.

Rubio followed the Love route. He started his first six years in Minnesota before playing for the Cavaliers over the last two seasons.

Austin Rivers and Josh Okogie played for the Timberwolves once in their careers, where they hit less than 5.0 PPG in a season.

For Grid 7, Vince Carter might be the easy answer. The “Half Man-Half Amazing” had a great run with the New Jersey Nets after his stint with the Toronto Raptors. At the tail end of his career, he spent two years with the Atlanta Hawks.

Joe Johnson was a six-time NBA All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks before he signed with the Brooklyn Nets. He’s an option here as well.

For Grid 8, Kyle Korver stands out. He made his single All-Star selection with the Hawks. Korver just missed out on a championship when he played with LeBron James in Cleveland after his stint in Atlanta.

Solomon Hill, Lance Stephenson, and Jalen Johnson are potential answers for Grid 9. They hit under 5.0 PPG in a season while playing with the Atlanta Hawks.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids for August 4:

August 4 NBA HoopGrids

