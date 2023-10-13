What was the NBA Showtime era? Meaning and significance behind Lakers history explored

The NBA Showtime era was iconic as it revolutionized the way basketball is being played, even until now. It originated from the LA Lakers during the 1980s when they played a faster brand of basketball. The Lakers owned the show each time they played on the basketball court.

Showtime was another term for the run-and-gun brand of basketball that highlighted the skills of Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and past Lakers players. Despite not being as fast as the others, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also thrived in how the team played.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Lakers owner Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979 and wanted them to be more entertaining whenever they played. It was because of where they were located, Los Angeles. Due to the Showtime era of basketball, the team started to have a “Hollywood-celebrity following.”

The Showtime era started with Jack McKinney but was replaced by Paul Westhead after the former was involved in a bike accident. Buss wasn’t happy with Westhead's approach, which was less up-tempo. He later fired him and replaced him with Pat Riley, who restored the fast-paced offense of the Lakers.

Under Riley, Los Angeles won three titles and was a consistent 50-win team. But the players started to age, and the team had to rebuild their roster. The NBA Showtime era ended in 1991 after they lost to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. Stars from the team slowly retired, and the team didn’t win another title until 2000. The superstar duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal restored the glory days of the Lakers.

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: “Best way to get noticed is to win a championship and they didn’t have the teamwork or the talent” - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes comparison between “Showtime” and “The Late Show” Lakers

Who are the notable players who played for the NBA Showtime era?

The NBA Showtime era produced some of the best players in Lakers’ history. They flourished under a certain type of play style. Here are some of the best players who were part of that era.

Magic Johnson

Johnson played his entire career in the Showtime era and was the biggest beneficiary of it. He became a 12-time All-Star, five-time champion, and three-time MVP for the Lakers.

As the floor general, the fast-paced offense amplified his talents.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added more accolades to his name as a member of the Lakers. He won five titles with the Los Angeles squad and ended his career with the team on a high note.

Now, he’s second on the all-time scoring list.

James Worthy

James Worthy was named an All-Star seven times with the NBA Showtime era and won the title three times with the Lakers. He became integral to the team’s success, even getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Also read: “I’ll take us against that Bulls team with MJ, Rodman, and Scottie” - 3x NBA champion makes a bold claim, asserts ‘Showtime Lakers’ could handle Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls