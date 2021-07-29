What is the NBA Summer League? Everything you need to know about the showcase event

Year after year, rookies, sophomores, and G League affiliate players are brought together to compete in the NBA Summer League. The event allows franchises to try out different rosters that do not include regular starters and get players in shape before training camp.

The 2021 NBA Summer League is scheduled to be held at the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and will host all thirty NBA teams. Most of the rookies that will be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft tonight will participate in a pro NBA event for the first time in their anticipated long careers.

Although everyone is looking forward to the 2021 NBA Summer League after a hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, there are other Summer League events scheduled this year. One of which is the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League.

All you need to know about the 2021 NBA Summer League - Dates & Format

All 30 teams in the league will compete in the NBA Summer League that will run from August 8th - 17th. The 10-day event will feature 75 matchups, with each team playing five games.

The two best teams will face off in a championship game to ascertain the 2021 NBA Summer League champions. In a situation where there is a tie, and the top two teams cannot be easily identified, the NBA will break it by considering other factors including, head-to-head and point differential.

Seven to eight games will be played daily to ensure the event is on schedule. The NBA Summer League will be played at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Toronto Raptors will commence proceedings in the 2021 NBA Summer League in a game against the New York Knicks at Thomas & Mack Center by 4:30 PM ET. The other four teams that hold the top four overall draft picks will also compete in Day 1 of the competition.

The reigning NBA Summer League MVP is Brandon Clarke. He was the 2019 Summer League MVP and the championship MVP, helping the Memphis Grizzlies win the tournament. The Grizzlies will have another chance to win back-to-back Summer League championships as they tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets on Day 2.

With the return of the NBA Summer League, it is a clear indication that the league is moving on from the covid-19 pandemic and returning to its regular schedule. Fans can watch all 75 games on ESPN networks or NBA TV.

