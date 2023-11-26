What did OKC Thunder HC say about letting Josh Giddey play? Looking at franchise's stance amid NBA investigation

The OKC Thunder did not release a statement after the NBA announced that it would be investigating Josh Giddey. Early this week, a Twitter/X user alleged that the Thunder guard has an inappropriate relationship with a minor named Liv Cook. While the account has since been deleted, the shocking accusation has created a storm on social media. Many were wondering what would Giddey’s status be with his team after the controversial news came out.

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, most basketball fans wanted to know if the Australian would play. Oklahoma didn’t have him on the injury report for any reason, so he was guaranteed to play unless coach Mark Daigneault benched him.

Not only did Giddey play, but he also continued to start for the OKC Thunder. Daigneault had this to say to reporters when the team announced the combo guard’s availability (via Brandon Rahbar):

“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision we’ve made. It’s really not even a decision, to be honest with you.”

After the Thunder’s last practice before the team faced the Sixers, Mark Daigneault was also asked to comment on Josh Giddey’s situation. He gave a brief response (via Rylan Stiles):

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Many suspect that the OKC Thunder are also doing their investigation which is separate from what the league is doing. The Australian is likely to continue playing until investigators say otherwise.

Josh Giddey had a tale of two halves against the Philadelphia 76ers

Josh Giddey was greeted with applause by OKC Thunder fans when he was introduced as part of the starting lineup. In the first half of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he came out solid, finishing with eight points on 50% shooting and three assists.

Things turned sour for Giddey in the second half, though. The versatile guard had two points on two free throws. He missed all four of his field goals, including his lone attempt from behind the arc. The controversial guard finished with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Outside of the missed shots, it didn’t look like anything bothered Giddey. There was the occasional trolling from fans but he seemed oblivious to it. For the most part, he was his usual self during his 26-minute appearance.

The challenging part for Josh Giddey may come on the road when fans aren’t going to be as supportive. On Tuesday, the OKC Thunder will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in a battle of the top Western Conference teams. Many will be interested to see how the fans will react and how Giddey will perform in front of a more hostile than usual crowd.