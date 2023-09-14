What are the origins of the 'Fu** them kids' post? The 'Michael Jordan' meme explained

Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player to walk on this planet, but even with his greatness, he'a not safe in the modern era of memes. Along with his crying meme, there's another that's circulatingm, which includes him saying some foul words.

The Jordan "Fu** them kids" has been circulating around social media. The meme is used along with a black and white filter of MJ's picture with the caption and the Jordan logo.

The quote has also been used to caption other personalities like US President Joe Biden, Comic book character Thanos, Game of Thrones' Khaleesi, among others. It's used for people who go into action without thinking what will happen to kids.

The real story behind the meme is interesting, and it started with Michael Jordan and Chris Paul conducting a basketball training camp for kids. It's shown in the video that MJ will give Jordan shoes to kids if he misses a shot. Instead of giving the kids some free shoes, the six-time NBA champion went into god mode and made all shots to the basket.

With the wealth Jordan has accumulated with his brand and investments, giving away shoes wouldn't have dented his bank account. However, considering the competitive nature of MJ, he didn't miss an attempt to the hoop.

For the record, Jordan never said "Fu** them kids". Its; just what people think of what he did depriving his camp attendees from getting shoes.

Michael Jordan on Kobe Bryant making him relive his crying meme

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant shared a special brotherly bond. Basketball fans rarely see Jordan give interviews or speak in public, but when he does, it's special.

He once gave a heart-warming speech on his relationship with the late Bryant. In the middle of his speech, Jordan didn't hold back his tears while talking about Bryant as he joked about his crying meme.

“We talked about business. We talked about family. We talked about everything. And he was just trying to be a better person. Now he’s got me. I’ll have to look at another crying meme for the next… ”

With respect to Jordan's current state of emotions during his speech about Bryant, the crying meme was never updated, and people still use his Hall of Fame photo.

