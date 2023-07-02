What is Patrick Beverley's new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers? Finding out more

The next stop in Patrick Beverley’s basketball career will see him wear the Philadelphia 76ers jersey. “Pat Bev” signed a one-year $3.2 veteran minimum to play for new coach Nick Nurse and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Beverley will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season if the Sixers don’t want to extend his stay. The combo guard will turn 35 on July 12, which is one of the reasons why Philly doesn’t want to over-commit to him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Mr. 94 Feet” played 67 games last season for two teams. He saw action 45 times for the LA Lakers, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Beverley shot 40.2% from the field, including 34.8% from deep.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham sometimes had to pull him out on the offensive end as he had become nearly unplayable. At one point, Beverley had more fouls than made field goals in his earlier start with the Lakers.

Patrick Beverley claimed that it was he who asked the Lakers to trade him. He later claimed in his podcast that there were so many things going on with the team and that it wasn’t just plain basketball.

The three-time All-NBA Defensive team member agreed to a buyout with the Orlando Magic. He eventually returned to his home city to play for the Chicago Bulls. Beverley averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22 games for the Bulls.

Patrick Beverley’s shooting, which was already bad in LA, became worse in Chicago. He made only 39.5% of his field-goal attempts, including a horrific 30.9% from behind the arc.

How Nick Nurse will use Patrick Beverley around Joel Embiid will be interesting

The Philadelphia 76ers wanted to surround Joel Embiid with shooters. James Harden, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang and Shake Milton all did their jobs on that end. They helped the Sixers lead the NBA in three-point shooting with 38.7%.

Harden seems to be on his way out while Niang has already signed a lucrative deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harris could also be gone before the season starts.

Philly’s offense hummed to a 117.0 efficient rating, third-best in the league, with superb outside shooting arrayed around “The Process.” The 76ers look like they’re going to be short on that end next season if Harris and Harden leave and with the departure of Niang.

Adding Patrick Beverley to a lineup with Joel Embiid will make the defense more formidable. On the other end, the veteran point guard could clog up the lanes with his terrible outside shooting.

The reigning MVP, however, has already insisted he would like to play with "Pat Bev." Embiid would love his competitiveness, hustle and defense. It remains to be seen if that would be enough for the veteran to log his usual minutes.

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne Joel Embiid on Patrick Beverley. “I love that guy. He’s like Westbrook. Plays hard. That’s how the game should be.” Joel Embiid on Patrick Beverley. “I love that guy. He’s like Westbrook. Plays hard. That’s how the game should be.”

How Nick Nurse will utilize Patrick Beverley will be interesting to see once the season starts.

Poll : 0 votes