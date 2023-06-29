Top 5 landing spots for James Harden after he opts into $35.6 million deal with Sixers

James Harden has reportedly picked up his $35.6 million player option, which increases the chances of him getting traded this summer. Before him exercising his player option, many were waiting to see if he'll switch teams this offseason by becoming a free agent.

Following Harden's decision to play next season under his current deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it's been reported that the star guard will be traded.

Following Harden's decision to play next season under his current deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it's been reported that the star guard will be traded. The Sixers have confirmed that they will explore a trade for him this summer. The Beard averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season.



Without much ado, here are five trade destinations that the Sixers can explore for the 10-time All-Star.

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans may not be the best option for James Harden, but both sides could benefit from a trade. The Pelicans have struggled to win due to their injury-prone star and it has been a waste of time for the others.

Adding Harden could be the answer to the problems that New Orleans has been facing in the past seasons.

#4 New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that the New York Knicks are planning on working on a trade to acquire the veteran star. The addition of Harden will improve the Knicks' overall offensive strategy with him and Jalen Brunson sharing control of the team's offense.

The Knicks are expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade.

#3 Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat have just finished a grueling postseason run where they came up short of winning the NBA title. Now, reports have stated that the Heat are looking to add another star who can create his own shots. Their original target is Damian Lillard, but there's a chance he could stay in Portland.

With James Harden as its backup option, Miami could be a bigger threat in the East.

#2 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

A return to the Houston Rockets could be a possible option for the Sixers and James Harden. The Rockets have enough young assets to offer for a potential trade this summer. Additionally, Harden will return to the organization as a different player.

With the Rockets starting to make moves to improve their roster, there's a chance that they could be in the mix to get Harden.

#1 LA Clippers

LA Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Clippers have emerged as one of the teams that could acquire Harden via a trade. The LA squad is looking to win it all the next season while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are still healthy.





The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to emerge as an interested team in Harden, league sources say.

Rumors surrounding The Beard and the Clippers have been confirmed following his decision to exercise his player option.

