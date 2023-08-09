What are Paul George's career earnings? Clippers superstar's contract details and more explored

Paul George's worked his way onto the list of the NBA's current superstars with his explosive offense and lockdown perimeter defense.

And when everyone thought his nasty leg injury that he suffered during Team USA's buildup for the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup could derail his then promising career, he even became better post-injury. He became all the more so when he moved to the Western Conference, first with the OKC Thunder and now the LA Clippers.

As of last season, Paul George's career earnings were a shade below $259.7 million.

Paul George's career earnings projected to go over $300 million

Paul George is projected to earn a little over $45.6 million this season and a little under $48.8 million in 2024-25, the final year of his contract with the Clippers.

By 2025, George's career earnings will be a little over $354.1 million.

Paul George's future with the Clippers

The current question is what's next for him by 2025. Despite having a lot of promise, George's superstar tandem with Kawhi Leonard has yet to produce a significant achievement.

While George led the Clippers to their first conference finals appearance in 2021, Leonard, who was out with an injury, was dearly missed when the Phoenix Suns ended what could have been their dream season.

This season, Phoenix again became the Clippers' roadblock to glory, eliminating Los Angeles in the first round of the playoffs.

This year will be the Clippers' final season as tenants of the Crypto.com Arena as they move to their new home, the Intuit Dome in nearby Inglewood for the 2024-25 season.

Depending on how patient he could be in terms of seeking the elusive NBA title, the Clippers' first season at their new turf could be a one-and-done affair for George.

