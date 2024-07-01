What is Paul George's contract with Philadelphia 76ers? Breakdown of salary, duration and more

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly agreed on the highly anticipated acquisition of Paul George, a marquee free-agency addition after several years. The Sixers have formed a new big three with George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, maximizing their opportunity as a cap space team to elevate their chances of success next year.

What is Paul George's contract with Philadelphia 76ers?

Paul George's contract with the 76ers is worth $212 million. It will span across four years until the 2027-28 NBA season. His annual average salary would be $53 million, the most he's made on any deal in his NBA career. George's career earnings stood at $305.3 million until he signed his new contract with the Sixers.

George's last contract, signed with the Clippers, was a four-year deal worth $176.2 million, with an annual average salary of $44 million. His latest deal with the Sixers is potentially the last maximum contract he will probably sign. George will turn 38 when this contract is up.

Considering his injury history, George isn't expected to be a max-level player by then. That may have also prompted his reported demand for a four-year deal. The Clippers were only willing to offer him a three-year $149.5 million contract extension, similar to what they offered a then 32-year-old Kawhi Leonard.

Here's a breakdown of Paul George's contract with the Philadelphia 76ers,

2024/25: $49.2 million

2025/26: $51.7 million

2026/27: $54.1 million

2027/28: $56.6 million

Paul George's best shot at playoff success could be in Philadelphia

Paul George has had a solid career, but one that's only seen him find success individually. With no finals appearances in 14 years, there's a lot left to be desired for a player of George's caliber, a nine-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA player and four-time NBA All-Defensive player.

The situation with the Clippers became unfavorable multiple times, especially in 2021, when LA made the conference finals. However, Kawhi Leonard's injury absence potentially prevented the Clippers from reaching the finals. George wasn't healthy or in form in other playoff runs with the team.

However, that could change in the Eastern Conference with the 76ers. There's less competition than the West, and he has a more reliable pair of younger All-Stars next to him in 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George almost seems like the perfect fit as the veteran star, fitting seamlessly into a third option role, who can put his foot forward as a No. 1 or No. 2 if needed occasionally.

He can play off of Maxey and Embiid better than Kawhi Leonard and James Harden with a better positional fit, allowing him to focus on being a two-way threat on the wing.

