What is the Philadelphia 76ers depth chart? What is the outlook if James Harden gets traded?

The Philadelphia 76ers could have a different rotation if James Harden gets traded to the LA Clippers this offseason. Harden has requested a trade out of Philadelphia and wants to play for his hometown team.

But before taking a look at the potential lineup for the Sixers without Harden, here's a deeper dive into the team's current depth chart:

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

PG: Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley

Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley SG: James Harden, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz

James Harden, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz SF: Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr. and Jaden Springer

Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr. and Jaden Springer PF: P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell

P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell C: Joel Embiid, Mo Bamba and Filip Petrusev

Joel Embiid, Mo Bamba and Filip Petrusev Two-way Contracts: Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis

Montrezl Harrell is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NBA season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. Harrell had swelling on his knee after a workout and got it checked.

With the team's current depth, the Sixers might not be done making moves heading into the training camp. They are likely just waiting for the Harden saga to end and move on.

Also Read: Who are Liz Cambage's parents? Ethnicity and nationality explored amid allegiance shift to Nigerian team

What would the Sixers' depth look like after trading James Harden?

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Clippers are reportedly the preferred destination of James Harden, who opted into his contract next season to facilitate a trade. However, the Philadelphia 76ers do not like what the Clippers are offering. The Clippers are reluctant to part ways with Terance Mann, who is among their best young players.

Philadelphia is in no rush to make a trade but the Clippers might have no other choice. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are entering what could be their last season together so it might be better to go all in.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested the following deal between the Sixers and Clippers:

Clippers trade: Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Terance Mann

Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Terance Mann Sixers trade: James Harden

This deal looks fair for both teams but the Sixers likely want draft picks even though Harden will be a free agent next summer. Nevertheless, let's take a look at Philly's depth chart if this trade goes through:

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart after Harden trade:

PG: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton and Patrick Beverley

Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton and Patrick Beverley SG: Terance Mann, Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer

Terance Mann, Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer SF: Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr. and Nicolas Batum

Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr. and Nicolas Batum PF: P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed and Robert Covington

P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed and Robert Covington C: Joel Embiid, Mo Bamba and Filip Petrusev

Joel Embiid, Mo Bamba and Filip Petrusev Two-way Contracts: Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis

The Sixers will arguably have a much better depth if they trade Harden. However, Tyrese Maxey might have to make the leap from top prospect to All-Star if they want to remain contenders. Joel Embiid is coming off an MVP campaign but he's still got that injury-prone tag.

Also Read: "Off season and guy is everywhere" - Steph Curry Paramore performance leaves fans thrilled

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)