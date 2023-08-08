"Off season and guy is everywhere" - Steph Curry Paramore performance leaves fans thrilled

Steph Curry is having one hell of an offseason from winning a golf tournament to spending time in Greece with his family. Curry was back home on Monday but kept himself busy by showing up to Paramore's concert at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The band's lead singer Hayley Williams surprised the fans in attendance by presenting the four-time NBA champion. Williams and Curry sang Paramore's 2007 hit Misery Business.

"So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years and tonight is our reunion," Williams said. "Tonight we're going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show." (h/t Daily Mail)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media reacted positively to Steph Curry's vocals. Some were happy to see Curry enjoy his summer after a disappointing season while others were just curious about how the two-time MVP manages his time.

This fan wrote that the Golden State Warriors superstar has been very busy:

"Steph is doing THE MOST right now hahaha off season and guy is everywhere."

ᴊᴜ$ᴛɪɴ ᴊᴀᴄᴋ$ᴏɴ @JustinTraumaPR @YELYAHG00N Steph is doing THE MOST right now hahaha off season and guy is everywhere

One fan can't believe how Curry is doing so much this offseason:

"Stop it, Wardell. You're DTM."

Another fan thought that a happy and revitalized Steph would be bad for the rest of the NBA next season:

"Steph's been loose all off season just doing fun and big things.. He about to go off this season."

Marcos Gomez Bonilla @MgbGomez @live105fm @StephenCurry30 @paramore @ChaseCenter Steph’s been loose all off season just Doing fun and big things.. he about to go off this season

One fan hilariously compared Steph's offseason to someone doing side quests before the real fun begins:

"Bro doing side quests."

This Lakers fan woke up on the wrong side of the bed:

"Always doing something cringe."

Here are more reactions to Curry's performance with Paramore:

Shred @TheShred_ @BleacherReport @ChaseCenter Certified Goat of our Generation

BikeyMrown @BikeyMrown @BleacherReport @ChaseCenter Steph Curry reminds me of Akon in the mid-2000s he's literally everywhere.

Also Read: "You so cold man" - LeBron James is in awe of $53,827,872 teammate's dazzling display for Team USA

Steph Curry is a huge Paramore fan

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry performing at Paramore's concert in San Francisco was no accident. The Golden State Warriors superstar is a huge fan of the Tennessee-based rock band. They were among the popular artists in the mid-2000s when Curry was still at Davidson.

The NBA's 3-point king even invited Paramore to perform on his 30th birthday back in 2018. The party was hosted by Steph's wife, Ayesha Curry. Hayley Williams sang "Happy Birthday" to the Warriors guard, who posted a selfie with the singer to commemorate the event.

Also Read: "Who the hell is FICA and Jock?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet on Anthony Davis' $62 million salary is sending NBA Twitter into raptures

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)