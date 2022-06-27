"What did Popovich do the next time the Spurs played after Allen Iverson made those comments?" - Andre Iguodala takes a shot at AI while reflecting on coach Pop's relationship with Tim Duncan

Allen Iverson and Tim Duncan were two of the biggest NBA superstars in the early 2000s. The brash point guard and the laidback big man were opposites in almost every way imaginable. For better or for worse, their personalities were also great catalysts for their respective teams’ success.

Andre Iguodala on an episode of Point Forward recalled just how different AI and TD approached the game. Here’s how the Golden State Warriors forward emphasized the polarity between the two legendary players:

"Remember Allen Iverson was like, ‘I’m a starter and I’m not coming off the bench. He named all his accolades and he says, ‘I’m not a player that comes off the bench, I’m a starter.’ What did Popovich do the next time the Spurs played after Allen Iverson made those comments? He brought Tim Duncan off the bench."

The incident "Iggy" was talking about was the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons on March 14, 2004.

The incident “Iggy” was talking about was the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons on March 14, 2004. Philly head coach Chris Ford told AI of his decision not to start the superstar point guard due to an ailing knee. “The Answer” previously missed three games before the matchup against the Pistons but was declared fit to play.

Iverson was furious that he totally refused to play the game instead of coming off the bench. Here's what AI had to say about the entire incident:

“I don’t know any franchise players that come off the bench. I don’t know any Olympian that come off the bench. I don’t know any All-Star that come off the bench. I don’t know any former MVP that come off the bench. I don’t know any three-time scoring champion that come off the bench. I mean I don’t know any first-team All-NBA [player] that come off the bench. Why Allen Iverson?”

Without Iverson, the 76ers had no chance against a strong Pistons team, losing 85-69. Chris Ford was fired at the end of that season.

Two days after the Philly incident, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich pulled Tim Duncan, the reigning MVP, out of the starting unit. He was replaced in the lineup by Malik Rose against Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Duncan still played 27 minutes and finished with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Spurs over the Timberwolves 106-86.

Duncan still played 27 minutes and finished with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Spurs over the Timberwolves 106-86. “The Big Fundamental” started all but one game that season, and that was the game after Allen Iverson made his comments.

Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich would win five titles together and make the San Antonio Spurs the gold standard for NBA franchises.

Andre Iguodala and Steve Kerr liken Steph Curry’s selflessness to that of Tim Duncan

Steve Kerr and Andre Iguodala compares Steph Curry to Hall of Famer Tim Duncan's seflessness. [Photo: SFGATE]

Heading into the postseason, Steph Curry missed the last 12 games due to an ankle injury he sustained in a game against the Boston Celtics. The two-time MVP was under strict minute restrictions in the first round of the playoffs versus the Denver Nuggets.

Andre Iguodala and head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t praise Curry’s selflessness for agreeing to lead the bench unit. The two-time MVP wasn’t part of the starting unit in the first four games of that series. Even without his usual minutes and coming off the bench, “Chef Curry” was cooking for most of that first-round matchup.

The newly-minted NBA Finals MVP had a jaw-dropping performance off the bench in Game 2 against the Nuggets. He dropped 34 points, highlighted by 5-10 shooting from long range in barely 23 minutes of action

Get Up @GetUpESPN "This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever."



—Charles Barkley on where Steph Curry now ranks on his list of the greatest players in NBA history. "This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever."—Charles Barkley on where Steph Curry now ranks on his list of the greatest players in NBA history. https://t.co/X1gKnxRaxt

Charles Barkley repeatedly mentioned while covering the playoffs that Steph Curry and Tim Duncan are the two most unselfish superstars in NBA history. Their respective teams’ success only makes their sacrifices even more respectable.

