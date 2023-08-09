What is the price of Kyrie 7? All you need to know

Kyrie 7 was originally released by Nike in November 2020 and the bulk of the shoe line came out in stores in 2021. With Kyrie Irving cutting his partnership with Nike and signing with the Chinese brand Anta, here's a closer look at whether the shoe increased or decreased its market price.

When the first Kyrie 7 took off, the price Nike had for its adult sizes are at $130 while the big kids' size is at $110.

The line expanded to different colorways with Creator, Daughters, Icons of Sport, Weatherman, Copa, Monther Nature Collab, GS Chip, Grind Material Highlights, Flame Swoosh, Championship Vibe, Chinese New Year, Pale Ivory and many others.

According to StockX.com, the price of the original black colorway is now priced at $290 while the Black Blue Men's is at $181.

The BK Black colorway as shown in StockX had the shoe at $108 on December 11, 2020, and the peak price was at $329 when Kyrie Irving announced that he will be signing with Anta. The latest price so far as of July 29, 2023, is at $271.

The price history graph of StockX also shows that the Black Blue version started at $155 on November 9, 2021, and it is now $212 as of August 2, 2023.

A deeper dive into the details of Kyrie 7

TheHoopsGeek.com have the Kyrie 7s price comparison and the price is as low as $81.97 at Dicks to as much as $182.00 at Kickscrew, depending on the rarity of the colorway.

When Kyrie Irving wore these shoes, he was still part of the Brooklyn Nets.

The expert rating from The Hoops Geek shows it at 8.6 while the user rating is at 8.8.

"Overall the Kyrie 7 is a great overall performer with some upgrades over the Kyrie 6," said a review on The Hoops Geek.

Breaking it down further, the shoe had an 8.4 in traction, cushion and fit, Materials are at 8.2 and the highest is Support at 8.6. However, the Outdor rating is only at 33%.

