"What would you rather have? A big d**k that works sometimes or an average d**k that works all the time?" - Comedian gives his take on LeBron James and Michael Jordan GOAT debate

LeBron James will make the GOAT debate more interesting next season as he looks to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Michael Jordan remains the GOAT for many, while others believe James has already surpassed him. However, a comedian has had a hilarious take on the debate.

In a recent appearance on "The Art of Dialogue," Aries Spears was asked about James chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record next season. Spears believes "The King" will break every record if he continues to play for a few years. However, the standup comic thinks Jordan is still the greatest player.

"If he sticks around even longer, he'll pass up every f**king thing," Spears said. "I'm a LeBron fan; people think I'm not. I am. I recognize his greatness, but he ain't MJ. He's not f**king with MJ."

Spears also pointed out the NBA Finals record of James and Jordan. He thinks James' 4-6 Finals record should not be celebrated, while Jordan remains the standard bearer with a perfect 6-0 record.

He also asked the interviewer a hilarious question:

"4-6 is a losing record. What are we celebrating? Mediocrity?" Spears said. "Let me ask you a question. What would you rather have? A big d**k that works sometimes 4-6 or an average d**k that works all the time 6-0?"

The interviewer replied:

"I'll take the average that works all the time."

Aries even went as far as saying that James has not surpassed Kobe Bryant on the GOAT list. He has Jordan at the top, followed by Bryant and James. He explained that Jordan and Bryant had a killer instinct, while James has been passive at times.

Could LeBron James become NBA's all-time leading scorer next season?

LeBron James is 1,325 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. That means James will need to average 16.2 points per game next season, playing all 82 games, which is unlikely.

James has been plagued by injuries since joining the LA Lakers in 2018. He has played just 223 games for the Lakers, averaging 56 games per season. If James wants to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, he will have to average 23.7 points per game if he plays that many games next season.

James' production has not slowed down even at the age of 37. He averaged 30.3 points in 56 games last season. If he keeps the same pace next season, he will get the record sometime in late January or early February. It could happen in Boston against the Celtics or in Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even if LeBron James fails to break the record next season, he will have more chances to do it soon. James has been very vocal about his dream to play with his eldest son, Bronny, in the 2024-25 NBA season. He's even open to the idea of playing with his youngest son, Bryce, in 2026.

