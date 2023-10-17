What did Rockets receive for Kevin Porter Jr.? Trade package from Thunder disclosed

The Houston Rockets are going all in on the team's new look, which doesn't involve Kevin Porter Jr. being a part of it. The former Rockets guard was banned by the organization from participating in team activities following assault charges against him, as per Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway.

Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Porter has been traded to the OKC Thunder along with two future second-round picks. From the trade, what did the Rockets receive for Kevin Porter? They acquired Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

From the trade acquisition, the Thunder will be acquiring Porter, who is fresh off averaging 19.2 points (44.2% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range), 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

However, Wojnarowski reported that the Thunder will also acquire a 2027 second-round pick (via Minnesota Timberwolves) and a 2028 second-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks) from the deal. Due to the assault charges on Kevin Porter, he will be waived by the Thunder and pay $16.9 million guaranteed from his contract with the Rockets.

From this deal, the OKC Thunder has a huge array of picks to utilize in future trades that can help strengthen the team in the coming years.

Besides Houston making this move to focus their vision on the core players they have now, it can be seen as the organization wanting to steer clear of any off-court distraction pertaining to Porter's case.

With the exit of Kevin Porter, what do the Rockets gain from the newly acquired players?

The Rockets will add a decent roster piece in Victor Oladipo, who remains a solid contributor in the league. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl spent two seasons with the Thunder and can provide size at the rim.

At the same time, it is yet to be seen if the Houston Rockets will flip the two players for other pieces or assets throughout the season. Be that as it may, these are two solid rotational pieces for the team to utilize their depth in the season.

Looking at the team's roster now, the Houston Rockets have a balanced slate of quality players that can score and defend as opposed to their limited depth last season.