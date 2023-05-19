What are Rui Hachimura's contract details with the Lakers? Salary, Length, Endorsements and more details explored

Rui Hachimura has made a name for himself in the NBA following his move to the LA Lakers. The Japanese international's talent went unnoticed in a small market like Washington, where he started his career. The Lakers seemed to have made a steal of a deal to add him earlier this year when they traded Kendrick Nunn and three second-rounders to Washington.

Hachimura is also on an expiring rookie deal, giving the Lakers the option to match an offer sheet from teams that covet him free agency or let him walk and create cap space. Here's a quick look at his contract details as of now.

Hachimura signed a four-year $20 million deal as a rookie with the Wizards. They exercised their club option in 2021 and 2022, guaranteeing the final two years of his contract. Hachimura will earn $6.2 million this season. Rui Hachimura will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Lakers will have to extend a qualifying offer of $7.7 million to make him a restricted free agent.

Hachimura has also made significant earnings in his career through endorsements. He was the first-ever Japanese athlete to sign a deal with the Jordan Brand. Hachimura has another endorsement deal with Casio, SMBC Group and Nissin Food, among others.

Rui Hachimura has been tremendous in LA Lakers' conference finals run

Rui Hachimura has been exceptional for the LA Lakers in the 2023 playoffs. He has been a consistent threat off the bench, averaging 11.6 points on 59/55/83 splits, playing just 21 minutes. Hachimura's length and size have been critical, helping LA defensively.

He has dropped three 20-point games so far. Two of those came consecutively in Games 1 and 2 of the Lakers' opening-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. He is inching closer to his fourth 20-point outing of the postseason in conference finals Game 2 against the Nuggets.

