What is Rui Hachimura's ethnicity? Nationality, parents origin and more explored

Rui Hachimura has been one of the LA Lakers' best midseason addition in recent years. His performances in the playoffs make it seem like he was a steal for LA, who didn't have to get a big package to get him from the Washington Wizards.

Hachimura's popularity is growing among fans, especially since he moved to a big market. Fans are keen to know about his roots, personal life and more. We take a look at these details in this article.

Rui Hachimura's ethnicity

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rui Hachimura is a Japanese native. He is half Japanese and half Benanese. His mother is from Japan, while his father is from Benin in West Africa. He was born in Japan in Toyama Prefecture and grew up in Sendai. He attended Meisei High School, leading them to their second state title win in the All-Japan High School Tournament.

Hachimura attended college at Gonzaga. He played three seasons there before entering the draft. The Japanese international popped off in his final season in college basketball, averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds, shooting 59.1%, including 41.7% from deep. He was picked ninth overall by the Wizards in 2019. He was the WCC Player of the Year in 2019.

Hachimura was born to Makiko and Zakari Jabil. Makiko, his mother, is Japanese, and Rui got his surname from her family's register. Meanwhile, Jabil is from Benin, which led to Rui having a mixed race. Rui has kept his family and personal life fairly private since turning pro.

Poll : 0 votes