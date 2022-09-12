What have Russell Westbrook's NBA 2K ratings been over the years?

NBA 2K23 just came out, and fans are already displeased with some of the latest player ratings. One player that has caused some controversy in recent days is Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is normally one of the highest rated players in the video game series, but a disastrous debut season in Los Angeles has led to a sizaeble drop-off in his overall rating in NBA 2K23.

In 2021/22, Westbrook shot just 44.4% from the floor, 29.8% from three-point range and averaged less than 20 points per game (18.5) for the first time since his sophomore season. He was a liability on both ends of the floor and head coach Frank Vogel often benched him in the late stages of close games.

With that in mind, it is not surprising that 2K Sports decided to drop his rating. But how much it dropped was not expected.

He was once rated amongst the best stars in the league, but is now ranked lower than certain bench players.

Russell Westbrook is rated 78 in NBA 2K23, which is a significant drop from 88 just two years ago (2K21). He started NBA 2K22 with an 86 rating but fell down to 78 by the end of the season. It remains that way heading into 2022/23.

His 78 overall rating includes 62-rated inside scoring, 59-rated outside scoring, 90-rated athleticism, 81-rated playmaking, 60-rated rebounding and 60-rated defense. He has just 14 total badges in NBA 2K23, including 2 Silver and 12 Bronze badges with none in the Hall of Fame and Gold categories.

Tracking Russell Westbrook's NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

Russell Westbrook with the Washington Wizards as seen in NBA 2K21

Russell Westbrook NBA 2K rating wasn't always this low. During is heyday when he was routinely bagging All-Star selections, Westbrook saw his rating reach as high as 94, and was in the 90's for four straight editions of the game, from NBA 2K17 to 2K20.

He started off with a modest 78 rating in his first appearance in NBA 2K9. Rookies in the 2000s editions of the 2K series never got high ratings. In comparison: LeBron James had a 78 rating in 2K4, Kevin Durant was 80 in NBA 2K8, and Steph Curry had a rating of 69 in his rookie season.

NBA 2K9 NBA 2K10 NBA 2K11 NBA 2K12 NBA 2K13 NBA 2K14 NBA 2K15 NBA 2K16 NBA 2K17 NBA 2K18 NBA 2K19 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K21 NBA 2K22 NBA 2K23 78 77 81 88 93 90 88 89 93 94 93 90 88 86 78

Westbrook climbed to 93 in his fourth season (NBA 2K13) and then didn't drop below 80 until this year (2K23). His current rating is his lowest since his sophomore year. He peaked at 94 in NBA 2K18 but will likely never reach that number again.

He once mocked his 90 rating in NBA 2K20 on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon":

Russell Westbrook can certainly crack the 80s again, but it doesn't look like his attribute ratings such as defense and outside shooting are improving anytime soon.

Russell Westbrook's NBA 2K ratings over the years

