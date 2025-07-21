"What's up my ni**a": Paul George recollects hilarious moment after learning Isaiah Hartenstein was half black

Like most basketball players and fans, Paul George belatedly knew Isaiah Hartenstein’s father is Black. In Sunday’s episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” the Philadelphia 76ers star recounted when he knew of Hartenstein’s father. PG13 said that he stared in disbelief when he saw a photo of Florian Hartenstein on Instagram a few years ago.George opened up about his interaction with the younger Hartenstein after seeing Florian’s IG photo:“What’s up, my ni**a?!”Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2021, which was George’s third season with the team. Unsurprisingly, PG13 made the same assumption as most people until he saw the IG photo of Hartenstein’s father. According to the then-Clippers center, they vibed better together once George was aware of his race.Florian Hartenstein, a basketball coach who once played the sport as a pro, has African-American and German blood. The OKC Thunder center took his looks from his mother, Theresa Hartenstein, who is white, a reason most presume he is also white.Paul George mirrored Patrick Beverley’s reaction to Hartenstein’s race last year. Beverley was initially pissed off with Hartenstein’s talk until former LA Clippers teammate Terance Mann told him the 7-footer is Black.Beverley, in “The Pat Bev Podcast,” admitted he warmed up to Hartenstein once he knew they came from the same race. The feisty guard added that he liked I-Hart even more since then.Isaiah Hartenstein and Paul George failed to make the playoffs in their lone season with LA ClippersIsaiah Hartenstein’s lone season with the LA Clippers was an adversity-filled one. Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers finished with a 42-40 record. Paul George’s knee injury, which forced him to play only 31 games, was another reason the team floundered.Despite their struggles, the Clippers punched a play-in tournament ticket. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 despite George dropping 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hartenstein, Ivica Zubac’s main backup, played only seven minutes.The loss to the Timberwolves forced a do-or-die showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans. LA put up another gallant showing but fell short 105-101. George’s knees eventually gave up, forcing him out of the pivotal game. Isaiah Hartenstein had another limited role, finishing the game with two points and one rebound in six minutes.