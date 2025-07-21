  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Paul George
  • "What's up my ni**a": Paul George recollects hilarious moment after learning Isaiah Hartenstein was half black

"What's up my ni**a": Paul George recollects hilarious moment after learning Isaiah Hartenstein was half black

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 21, 2025 05:49 GMT
&quot;What
"What's up my ni**a": Paul George recollects hilarious moment after learning Isaiah Hartenstein was half black. [photo: @bigflo54/IG, @sixers/IG]

Like most basketball players and fans, Paul George belatedly knew Isaiah Hartenstein’s father is Black. In Sunday’s episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” the Philadelphia 76ers star recounted when he knew of Hartenstein’s father. PG13 said that he stared in disbelief when he saw a photo of Florian Hartenstein on Instagram a few years ago.

Ad

George opened up about his interaction with the younger Hartenstein after seeing Florian’s IG photo:

“What’s up, my ni**a?!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2021, which was George’s third season with the team. Unsurprisingly, PG13 made the same assumption as most people until he saw the IG photo of Hartenstein’s father. According to the then-Clippers center, they vibed better together once George was aware of his race.

Florian Hartenstein, a basketball coach who once played the sport as a pro, has African-American and German blood. The OKC Thunder center took his looks from his mother, Theresa Hartenstein, who is white, a reason most presume he is also white.

Ad

Paul George mirrored Patrick Beverley’s reaction to Hartenstein’s race last year. Beverley was initially pissed off with Hartenstein’s talk until former LA Clippers teammate Terance Mann told him the 7-footer is Black.

Beverley, in “The Pat Bev Podcast,” admitted he warmed up to Hartenstein once he knew they came from the same race. The feisty guard added that he liked I-Hart even more since then.

youtube-cover
Ad

Isaiah Hartenstein and Paul George failed to make the playoffs in their lone season with LA Clippers

Isaiah Hartenstein’s lone season with the LA Clippers was an adversity-filled one. Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers finished with a 42-40 record. Paul George’s knee injury, which forced him to play only 31 games, was another reason the team floundered.

Ad

Despite their struggles, the Clippers punched a play-in tournament ticket. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 despite George dropping 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hartenstein, Ivica Zubac’s main backup, played only seven minutes.

The loss to the Timberwolves forced a do-or-die showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans. LA put up another gallant showing but fell short 105-101. George’s knees eventually gave up, forcing him out of the pivotal game. Isaiah Hartenstein had another limited role, finishing the game with two points and one rebound in six minutes.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications