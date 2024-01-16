"What's his real name?": Charles Barkley in disbelief as Grizzlies newbie helps hapless team beat Steph Curry and Warriors

GG Jackson II came off the bench to help the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 116-107 on Monday. The rookie, who is averaging 4.6 points in roughly 8.1 minutes per game, had 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jackson and a few reserves saw more action than usual as Memphis missed several stars such as Ja Morant and Marcus Smart.

Besides Smart and Morant, the Grizzlies also didn’t have Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Derrick Rose, John Konchar, and Jake LaRavia due to various injuries. Despite that, Memphis refused to wilt against Steph Curry and the Warriors. Even with the return of Draymond Green, the Grizzlies did just enough to hold off the visitors.

Charles Barkley and the TNT crew on "Inside the NBA", who covered the game, were impressed with Gregory Jackson’s impact on both ends of the floor. When Ernie Johnson mentioned the rookie’s name, “Chuck” interrupted him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“What’s his real name? … Gregory? Gregory what?”

Expand Tweet

Johnson responded by saying that he doesn’t know everything about the Grizzlies backup guard. Barkley didn’t hold back and trolled one of his co-hosts:

“Ernie [Johnson], you’re the king of jeopardy. You know more useless information than anybody in the world.”

Gregory Jackson has never had the chance to start for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has played just seven games this season. With the way he performed against the veteran Warriors, he may get a bump in playing.

Jackson wasn’t the only youngster among the Grizzlies who stepped up. Vince Williams Jr. also had a big game versus Golden State. The second-year point guard finished the game with a team-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Williams had to play the primary playmaking role as Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Derrick Rose were all injured. Charles Barkley is a little more familiar with him as he has already played 29 games this season, 10 of which as a starter.

GG Jackson awestruck in interview with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley

Jackson just turned 19 years old. He is the youngest player in the league. If he keeps working on his game, Memphis may have found a diamond in the rough. He can play both guard spots and may be part of the team’s young core.

Legendary LA Lakers big man Shaquille O’Neal told the rookie this in the postgame interview:

“GG, Shaq here. I don’t have any questions. I just wanna say congratulations, young fella. You played a hell of a game. The people who didn’t know who you are, know who you are now. I’m so proud of you. Congratulations on being ready, brother.”

Expand Tweet

GG Jackson almost couldn’t believe that he was talking to the Hall of Famer. He told O’Neal that he appreciated his words of encouragement. Of course, some trolling followed and Charles Barkley had to mock Shaq all the while sending some words of encouragement towards GG.

Memphis has struggled with all the injuries and Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension to start the year. The good news is they may have found two stud guards who are excited to do their part for the team.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!