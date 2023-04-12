“What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” - Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie did not hold back while discussing his recent beef with Kyle Kuzma on FanDuel TV. The two players were once teammates briefly on the Washington Wizards before Dinwiddie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season.

What started the beef?

Following a 127-126 Mavericks loss to the Wizards on Jan. 24, when Dinwiddie played for Dallas, he took subtle shots at Washington’s playing style.

“They’re trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball,” Dinwiddie said.

kuz @kylekuzma 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽🤡 Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs' loss to Wizards: "For them, it’s a showcase. They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man." Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs' loss to Wizards: "For them, it’s a showcase. They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man." The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣🏽🤡 twitter.com/CallieCaplan/s… The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽👋🏽🤡 twitter.com/CallieCaplan/s…

Kuzma then quote-tweeted Dinwiddie’s quote, adding:

“The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball.”

Dinwiddie did not respond on social media following Kuzma’s tweet. But when asked about the exchange on Michelle Beadle’s "Run It Back" show on FanDuel TV, he unloaded a long response.

Dinwiddie quoted Draymond Green's recent tweet that said “insecurity is loud.” Green tweeted the phrase calling out Rudy Gobert after he punched his teammate Kyle Anderson during a game Sunday. Gobert initially tweeted the same phrase toward Green when Green was suspended for punching his own teammate, Jordan Poole, in the preseason.

Dinwiddie did not stop there. He said his initial words were meant as inspiration to his own Dallas team to be better and play with more urgency.

Dinwiddie then took a few shots at Kuzma.

“I am in the playoffs and he is not,” Dinwiddie said.

The Nets guard also called Kuzma a “socialite” who focuses more on off-the-court things rather than basketball.

“I think if we look at him and how he approaches life, fame and all that stuff," Dinwiddie said. "We can see his priorities vary."

Dinwiddie also added that the LA Lakers traded Kuzma for a reason and that he focuses more on getting his own shots to get a bigger contract rather than doing what needs to be done to win.

“In D.C. you have three max dudes in (Kristaps) Porzingis, (Bradley) Beal and Kuzma," Dinwiddie said. "How do you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense unless your priorities are not in order."

Kuzma's response

Kuzma then responded with a lengthy twitter thread of his own.

kuz @kylekuzma 2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy. 2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭

kuz @kylekuzma 4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now! 4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now!

6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets*



Enjoy the clicks!



Go And last but not least!6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets*Enjoy the clicks!Go @sixers !!! And last but not least!6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* 📉Enjoy the clicks!Go @sixers !!!

The Wizards forward took more shots at Dinwiddie including:

“What in the world have you won in this league, Lol you’ve been bounced around more than a basketball my boy.”

Kuzma went on to call Dinwiddie a secondary point guard, adding that the Nets only made the playoffs because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's impact before they were traded in February.

