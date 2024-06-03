"'What's wrong boy' is diabolical"- NBA fans stunned over reporter's question as Jabari Parker breaks down in tears after debut overseas season

Since last playing for the Boston Celtics in the NBA in 2022, Jabari Parker took his talents overseas and got to experience what it is like to be a foreign player. The former Duke Blue Devil agreed to play for Barcelona of Liga ACB but their season ended after getting swept by Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

After the game, a European reporter got to talk to Jabari Parker about the loss. But when the question shifted to getting asked about his life lessons from his first European League stint abroad, the 29-year-old was not able to answer and just broke down in tears.

"What's wrong boy? Are you ok?" asked the reporter.

After that, the media representative just left Parker and told him he would just come back later.

This post-game scene has been spreading on social media, with the basketball community having different reactions.

A few accounts posted that he was more offended by how the reporter reacted and addressed Parker while getting emotional.

"'What's wrong boy' is diabolical," a fan commented with two crying emojis.

More fans reacted to the 'What's wrong boy' reply by the reporter, deeming it disrespectful.

"The moment he said “What’s wrong boy” I would’ve adopted Marshawn Lynch’s entire approach to dealing with the media," another fan added.

"The reporter said "what's wrong boy". Lol. These international reports are crazy, " one fan added.

"Calling that man boy is wild" another fan added.

Drafted right before Giannis Antetokounmpo by the Milwaukee Bucks, there was a huge upside to Parker's potential but it didn't pan out. A fan recalls this and sees it as a 'what if' situation.

"Imagine if he wasn't so injury prone man," one fan commented.

"If injuries didn't fuck him he'd probably be an all star in the league right now," another fan chimed in.

A player like Parker, who was forecast to be a star in the NBA, losing his potential just hurts some basketball fans.

"Man heartbreaking to watch," one fan said.

"Damn bro he's torn," another fan reacted with a heartbroken emoji.

FC Barcelona, Jabari Parker loses to Real Madrid in three games

Once leaving the NBA to play in Europe, Jabari Parker took Liga ACB by storm as he led his team to a semi-final finish. However, the team was swept in the semi-finals and was not able to win a game during their best-of-five series.

During the win-or-go-home game against Real Madrid, Jabari Parker led the team with 27 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes. He was teamed up with former NBA players Ricky Rubio and Willy Hernangomez.

After the match, Parker was interviewed by a reporter and asked about being outclassed by Real Madrid, led by Facundo Campazzo.

"The better team won. They are a great team and we enjoyed playing the playoff series against them," said Parker. "They did the intangibles. The talent per se individually, it was together. Which is why they are more of a threat because they played so good together. Good team that I really admire."

Even if this is just the first stint of Jabari Parker abroad, Barcelona was elated with his contributions to the team and chose to lock him in with a contract extension until 2026.