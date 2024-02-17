What is Sabrina Ionescu's career 3pt percentage? 

Sabrina Ionescu has made headlines with her upcoming 3-point contest with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry for NBA All-Star Saturday night on Feb. 17.

Curry is often hailed as the most exceptional shooter in the history of the NBA. Meanwhile, Ionescu, only four seasons into her WNBA career, is already shattering records with her prowess in 3-point shooting. As such, this matchup is poised to be an electrifying display.

Ionescu's unforgettable showing in the WNBA 3-point contest last July ignited the excitement for this face-off. She dazzled spectators with a phenomenal 37-point round from a total possible 40.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's have a closer in-depth look at Sabrina Ionescu's shooting percentages.

Sabrina Ionescu's 3-point shooting stats

Selected first overall in the 2020 WNBA draft, Ionescu is entering in her fifth season with the Liberty. She boasts a career average of 15.7 points, along with making 2.6 three-pointers per game at a 37.7% shooting rate.

In 2023, Ionescu had a season for the history books. She made 128 three-pointers, establishing a new single-season record in the WNBA. Ionescu played in 36 out of 40 games, hitting an average of 3.6 three-pointers per game at an impressive accuracy rate of 44.8%.

Last season, Ionescu delivered her most impressive performance from above the break, sinking 44.5% of her attempts from that area. Though she only took 20 shots from the corner, she successfully made half of them, boasting a 50.0% success rate from that spot.

A notable stat is that out of her 128 3-pointers, just 16 were assisted, indicative of how lethal she is shooting off the dribble.

Here are Sabrina's shooting splits and stats per season:

Season Games 3pm 3pa 3pt% Pts 2020 3 2.3 6.7 35.0% 18.3 2021 30 1.8 5.5 32.5% 11.7 2022 36 2.3 6.9 33.3% 17.4 2023 36 3.6 7.9 44.8% 17.0

Sabrina Ionescu's 3-point contest shooting stats

In her 3-point shooting contest's debut, Ionescu hit 25 of her last 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

In the first round getting an impressive score of 26 out of 40. However, her second-round delivery triumphed every NBA/WNBA record notching a remarkable 37 score.

Year Chronological round score 2023 26/40 37/40

Is Sabrina Ionescu shooting from the NBA 3-point line?

The competition will adhere to the same guidelines as the 3-Point Contest, with the distinction that Curry will be shooting from the NBA's three-point distance using NBA basketballs, whereas Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA's three-point line with WNBA basketballs.

At stake are not only bragging rights but also contributions to their respective charitable foundations.

Curry and Ionescu will shoot with four racks of four regular balls (one point), one money ball (two points), and one special rack of five money balls at the usual five points along the arc.

Curry and Ionescu are free to select the money ball rack locations that they like best. Between the racks at the top of the key and the wings will be two "STARRY Range" zones.

In each zone, there's a single white ball valued at three points. Curry and Ionescu will have 70 seconds to attempt to score with as many of the 27 balls as possible.