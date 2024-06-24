What is Scottie Barnes’ contract? Here’s a closer look as Raptors star agrees to supermax deal

Scottie Barnes has been one of the Toronto Raptors’ cornerstones in the past three years. After becoming an All-Star in only his third season, Barnes reportedly secured the biggest contract extension in Raptors history.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Barnes intends to sign a five-year, maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million. When he signs it on July 6, during the NBA’s free agency period, the deal would make Barnes the highest-paid player in Toronto.

The deal indicated Barnes’ value for the franchise, after breaking out in only his third season in the league. During the deal, Barnes is set to be the top guy for the Raptors. The franchise has remained in limbo after winning the 2019 NBA championship with Kawhi Leonard, who left the team following the title.

Scottie Barnes’ supermax contract details

Scottie Barnes contract’s specific details remain a blur for now. However, the deal is projected to take up 25% of the Raptors’ salary cap starting in the 2025-26 season.

Barners can kick his salary to a whopping $270 million if he gets to be a part of the All-NBA selections or win the Defensive Player of the Year award at any point in his contract. In that case, Barnes could earn 30% of the team’s salary cap.

Barnes will be the top earner among the Raptors’ core players, consisting of former New York Knicks players RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who is also expected to sign a deal with Toronto anytime in the next month.

Just like his former teammate Pascal Siakam who was traded to the Indiana Pacers, Barnes gets to skip free agency as teams are now allowed to negotiate deals with their players immediately after the season wraps up. Barnes is the first player from the 2021 draft class to sign a rookie max extension

Barnes became the team's primary option after Siakam was traded for Bruce Brown and three first-round picks during trade deadline. The Raptors also traded forward OG Anunoby for Barrett and Quickley.

Scottie Barnes promised better seasons for the Raptors

On May 12, Barnes made a promise to Toronto Raptors fans, proclaiming that the team will be better after winning only 25 games last season.

“I promise we will be better,” Barnes said on Instagram alongside some of his photos from the 2023-2024 season.

Barnes was picked fourth by the Raptors in the 2021 draft, helping the team reach the playoffs in his debut season. However, the team has not made it back to the playoffs since then.

Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the 3-point line in 2023-24. However, Barnes' season was cut short after suffering a hand injury in March, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

