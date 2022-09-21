"What a slap on the wrist lol; League is soft", "As a punishment he should be traded to the Sacramento Kings" - Fans send in mixed reactions to Anthony Edwards getting fined by NBA for homophobic comments

Anthony Edwards recently faced media backlash and criticism for using a homophobic slur in one of his posts on social media. However, after being penalized by the NBA for his actions, fans sent in some mixed reactions to the news.
Anthony Edwards garnered some negative attention after a video revealed the Minnesota Timberwolves guard using homophobic slurs.
While NBA fans took note of this and slandered the youngster for his actions, the situation seems to have reached a critical point. Shortly after these events, Edwards issued an apology. To this note, Timberwolves president Tim Connelly also issued a statement regarding his behavior.
However, the matter seems to have reached its final conclusion as the NBA decided to take action against the youngster. The NBA has heavily penalized the youngster by issuing a $40,000 fine.
With the NBA establishing their stance on such behavior, the matter should come to an end. However, fans haven't been as kind as to let things die down quietly.
Taking note of the fine levied on Anthony Edwards, fans had some mixed reactions to the news. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
While several fans have been in support of Edwards being penalized for his actions, a fair amount show disregard for the NBA's ruling. Citing freedom of speech as a reason, several fans came to the rising star's defense.
The issues with regards to bigotry and homophobia remain a problem that needs to be addressed. Given his range of influence, Edwards may not have made the best decision to post such content on social media.
However, one could hope to see a change throughout the NBA as the league fosters an inclusive environment.
Is there more in store for Anthony Edwards?
After being fined for his actions and apologizing, Anthony Edwards may see an end to this whole saga. While some fans may continue to poke fun at the youngster for his shenanigans, the news will eventually die down.
With regards to social justice matters, LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has taken a rather strong stance against Edwards. Kareem challenged the youngster to participate in community service and other acts to mend the problem rather than issuing an apology.
By playing an active role in helping the community, Edwards could make better use of his platform and influence as well. With players such as Reggie Bullock and Carmelo Anthony, who have actively worked in the field of social justice, Edwards could learn a lot just by participating.