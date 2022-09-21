"What a slap on the wrist lol; League is soft", "As a punishment he should be traded to the Sacramento Kings" - Fans send in mixed reactions to Anthony Edwards getting fined by NBA for homophobic comments

Anthony Edwards recently faced media backlash and criticism for using a homophobic slur in one of his posts on social media. However, after being penalized by the NBA for his actions, fans sent in some mixed reactions to the news.

Anthony Edwards garnered some negative attention after a video revealed the Minnesota Timberwolves guard using homophobic slurs.

HaterMuse @HaterMuse Anthony Edwards is wild for this man Anthony Edwards is wild for this man 😭 https://t.co/ccSkkDfe1E

While NBA fans took note of this and slandered the youngster for his actions, the situation seems to have reached a critical point. Shortly after these events, Edwards issued an apology. To this note, Timberwolves president Tim Connelly also issued a statement regarding his behavior.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly releases a statement after Anthony Edwards posted a video in which he used anti-gay language



Edwards apologized on Sunday, saying his words were “immature, hurtful, and disrespectful” Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly releases a statement after Anthony Edwards posted a video in which he used anti-gay languageEdwards apologized on Sunday, saying his words were “immature, hurtful, and disrespectful” https://t.co/f1pq9H7XON

However, the matter seems to have reached its final conclusion as the NBA decided to take action against the youngster. The NBA has heavily penalized the youngster by issuing a $40,000 fine.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Anthony Edwards has been fined $40K for his use of "offensive and derogatory language" on social media Anthony Edwards has been fined $40K for his use of "offensive and derogatory language" on social media https://t.co/exCMwdOkTE

With the NBA establishing their stance on such behavior, the matter should come to an end. However, fans haven't been as kind as to let things die down quietly.

Taking note of the fine levied on Anthony Edwards, fans had some mixed reactions to the news. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Fashi! @FloridaNaijaPH @BleacherReport Wow back-breaking punishment for homophobia from an NBA superstar. I wonder what the fine would have been if a white NBA player used the N-word. I bet it won't be $40K. @BleacherReport Wow back-breaking punishment for homophobia from an NBA superstar. I wonder what the fine would have been if a white NBA player used the N-word. I bet it won't be $40K.

GC4* @GodzChild4eva @BleacherReport I don't know what homophobic slur(s) he used but it doesn't really matter. No tolerance for it. It needs to stop. @BleacherReport I don't know what homophobic slur(s) he used but it doesn't really matter. No tolerance for it. It needs to stop.

Khayree @KhayreeWilliam1 @ESPNNBA Let’s be real… the nba really doesn’t care. They’re just doing this to not lose profit @ESPNNBA Let’s be real… the nba really doesn’t care. They’re just doing this to not lose profit

Nick @AWeebInNewYork @ESPNNBA He should take Kareem's advice and educate himself through community service @ESPNNBA He should take Kareem's advice and educate himself through community service

𓁭Rawk 𓁞 @rokmakovu Land of the free huh?? @BleacherReport Freedom Of Speech In The US?Land of the free huh?? @BleacherReport Freedom Of Speech In The US?😂😂😂 Land of the free huh??

Heston @heston_GSW @ShamsCharania It’s crazy how you guys are completely fine with homophobic behavior but not racism and claim you’re good people @ShamsCharania It’s crazy how you guys are completely fine with homophobic behavior but not racism and claim you’re good people

Logan Brown @3brownn3 @ShamsCharania Myles Leonard was essentially banned from the league for his remarks. Guess you got to protect your stars though @ShamsCharania Myles Leonard was essentially banned from the league for his remarks. Guess you got to protect your stars though

ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston @HTmpstr @ShamsCharania You’re free to say whatever you want. The NBA is also free to fine you anytime you say something that goes against their values the moment you sign that multi-million dollar contract. @HTmpstr @ShamsCharania You’re free to say whatever you want. The NBA is also free to fine you anytime you say something that goes against their values the moment you sign that multi-million dollar contract.

Flo 🎯 @Flo2027 @ShamsCharania They should punish him by sending him to the Pistons in exchange for Cory Joseph. That will teach him @ShamsCharania They should punish him by sending him to the Pistons in exchange for Cory Joseph. That will teach him

KingCharge @KingChargeYT @ShamsCharania As a punishment he should be traded to the Sacramento Kings. @ShamsCharania As a punishment he should be traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Leeko🪬 @misterLiko @BleacherReport Bro getting fined for telling the truth smh @BleacherReport Bro getting fined for telling the truth smh

While several fans have been in support of Edwards being penalized for his actions, a fair amount show disregard for the NBA's ruling. Citing freedom of speech as a reason, several fans came to the rising star's defense.

The issues with regards to bigotry and homophobia remain a problem that needs to be addressed. Given his range of influence, Edwards may not have made the best decision to post such content on social media.

However, one could hope to see a change throughout the NBA as the league fosters an inclusive environment.

Is there more in store for Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards celebrates after a three-pointer

After being fined for his actions and apologizing, Anthony Edwards may see an end to this whole saga. While some fans may continue to poke fun at the youngster for his shenanigans, the news will eventually die down.

With regards to social justice matters, LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has taken a rather strong stance against Edwards. Kareem challenged the youngster to participate in community service and other acts to mend the problem rather than issuing an apology.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"If he can’t do that much to undo the harm he’s caused, then his apology is meaningless."



lakersdaily.com/kareem-abdul-j… Kareem Abdul-Jabbar condemns Anthony Edwards, challenges him to do volunteer work with LGBTQ+ community"If he can’t do that much to undo the harm he’s caused, then his apology is meaningless." Kareem Abdul-Jabbar condemns Anthony Edwards, challenges him to do volunteer work with LGBTQ+ community "If he can’t do that much to undo the harm he’s caused, then his apology is meaningless."lakersdaily.com/kareem-abdul-j…

By playing an active role in helping the community, Edwards could make better use of his platform and influence as well. With players such as Reggie Bullock and Carmelo Anthony, who have actively worked in the field of social justice, Edwards could learn a lot just by participating.

