What are Steven Adams' contract details with Grizzlies? Salary, duration & more

Steven Adams is among the most important players on the Memphis Grizzlies roster. The hulking big man controls the paint, defends the rim and is physically in the middle of the floor. Many of his peers also view Adams as the strongest player in the league.

Adams, 30, joined the Grizzlies in 2021 following a one-year spell with the New Orleans Pelicans. The hulking center also spent seven years with the OKC Thunder. Adams has been a starter throughout his tenure in the NBA, and such has been his impact on the teams he's played for.

After signing a contract extension last season, Adams is entering the first year of a two-year, $25 million deal. The veteran big man will earn an average annual value of $12.5 million per season, per Spotrac. Adams' previous contract with the Grizzlies was valued at $35 million over two years — that deal expired at the end of last season.

Throughout his 10 years in the NBA, Adams has amassed $157.7 million in career earnings. Impressively, he has done that despite being unable to stretch the floor — a prerequisite for modern big men. Still, his ability to defend the rim at an elite level has ensured he remains one of the most important bigs in the league.

Steven Adams ruled out for the upcoming season

Steven Adams has been ruled out of the upcoming season due to season-ending surgery. The Memphis Grizzlies big man will need an operation on his right knee. He has been dealing with knee instability in recent times.

Steven Adams' absence will ensure the Grizzlies have another obstacle to navigate. The team will already be without All-Star guard Ja Morant for the opening months of the new season as he serves a league-imposed suspension. Memphis will also be without big man Brandon Clarke, who is dealing with an Achilles injury.

During his tenure with Memphis, Adams has participated in 118 regular-season games. He is averaging 7.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The Grizzlies will now be short on depth at the center position and could be forced to enter the trade or free agency market as they search for reinforcements.

Adams will enter his contract's final year when he returns to the rotation for the 2024-25 season. However, if he can remain healthy and impress, he will likely find another deal with Memphis or elsewhere in the NBA.