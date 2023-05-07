What is a take foul? Exploring NBA's solution to promote transition play

The rules regarding the take foul have been one of the most significant changes this NBA season. It's created plenty of confusion among players and coaches this season, as it seems like an inconsistent call as far as the eye test goes. According to the NBA's official rule book, here's how a take foul is determined:

"The take foul — in which the defender does not make a play on the ball — is what the league classifies as one that occurs either ‘during a transition scoring opportunity or immediately following a change of possession and before the offensive team had the opportunity to advance the ball’…

"The new penalty for such a foul is one free throw, which may be attempted by any player on the offended team in the game at the time the foul was committed, along with continued possession by the offended team."

Teams committed the take fouls to deny their opponents a transition scoring opportunity on the break. That often killed the game's momentum and appeared as an easy way out for the defensive team as they got penalized with a common foul with no free throws allowed.

Moody was called for a Flagrant 1 and take foul after getting tangled up with AD https://t.co/337yjvyJfX

Take fouls have been in effect this NBA season

Take fouls seem as if they are called inconsistently, but they have made a difference this NBA season. The frequency of these fouls has reduced, so it could be deemed a step in the right direction to promote transition scoring.

It also gives the offensive team a fair enough penalty as they can let any of their five players attempt the free throw, allowing them to send their best FT shooter to the line.

The rule will give the offensive team a single FT and possession when a take foul is committed. The NBA Board of Governors has approved a new "transition take foul" rule for the 2022-23 season.The rule will give the offensive team a single FT and possession when a take foul is committed. https://t.co/NOJbsoxze0

Fans enjoy watching transition scoring. Since implementing the new take-foul rules, offensive players have had more opportunities to display their athleticism, dunk the ball and finish at the rim with creative layups, which is far better than an in-bounds play after a take foul was committed before this season.

It's also rewarding for the team's defensive effort that secures a transition scoring opportunity. Take fouls have also been called frequently in the playoffs, giving postseason basketball a much better feel and flow than it did previously.

