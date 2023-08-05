What is Team USA’s first lineup at training camp for FIBA World Cup 2023? Ingram features at SF with surprise at PF

Team USA has undergone its first practice as a team, and together with the decorated head coaches of the NBA, the team features an interesting bunch. The roster isn't star-studded like the usual Olympics team but is still able to hold its own against other countries.

The US national basketball squad is looking ready after their practice run. With new stars headlining this year's lineup, some people are quite excited about what the team has to offer.

Check out Team USA's lineup below.

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Brandon Ingram

Cam Johnson

Jaren Jackson Jr.



(Via @joevardon ) Team USA’s first starting lineup at training camp:Jalen BrunsonMikal BridgesBrandon IngramCam JohnsonJaren Jackson Jr.(Via @joevardon ) pic.twitter.com/RgEoodGWO4

Interestingly, the lineup will have two former Villanova stars in the backcourt Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Both stars had impressive seasons with their new teams. At the small forward, Brandon Ingram will take the responsibilities at that position, making sure the wing has enough scoring options.

Surprisingly, Cameron Johnson will be taking over for the power forward position. The sharp-shooting forward will provide space to make sure the defense is spread out. Capping off the lineup, Jaren Jackson Jr. will be anchoring the defense and providing additional scoring option.

pic.twitter.com/JS085e57Rr The USA Select team beat USA’s FIBA WC team in two consecutive 10 minute scrimmages at training camp(per @BenGolliver, via @usabasketball)

Other up-and-coming stars will be included in the roster. Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Josh Hart, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis, and Austin Reaves.

Paolo Banchero talks about playing for Team USA over Italy in this year's FIBA World Cup

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas

Paolo Banchero was heavily criticized for choosing Team USA over Italy's national squad. It's known that he's of Italian descent and many have called him out for not representing Italy this year. During his practice with USA Basketball, he talked about not opting to play for Italy this year.

"You’ve got to pick one or the other." Banchero said. "Someone’s going to be left out. It was a tough decision... I felt like it was a good ending, I feel like respect was shown on both sides."

Paolo Banchero talks about choosing Team USA over Italy

Last year, Banchero made a verbal commitment to the Italian national squad to represent the country. However, they felt betrayed after reports came in about the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year choosing USA over them.

The president of the Italian basketball federation Gianni Petrucci talked about Banchero's betrayal.

"Betrayal, especially in basketball, is a strong word. Situations like this happen, and personally, I'm used to it. But he fooled us, we were planning a great commercial strategy for him." Petrucci said.

