What was Terrence Williams' NBA salary? Former player's earnings explored after his reported $5,000,000 fraud

Former NBA player Terrence Williams is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons as he was recently charged with fraud and will be serving a 10-year sentence after masterminding a scheme involving other NBA players.

Ahn Fire Digital @AhnFireDigital Former NBA player Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for masterminding a scheme to steal $5 million from the NBA’s health care plan, per @nypost. pic.twitter.com/2BtKvTiMWp

The 36-year-old Williams last played in the NBA in the 2012-13 season and was able to contribute 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Boston Celtics that included Rajon Rondo, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

He averaged 1.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 10 minutes of playing time in the playoffs as the Celtics lost to Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks in five games.

After that, he took his talents overseas to Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela until 2015.

In the four seasons that he played in the NBA, Terrence Williams played for four teams: New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Celtics.

The former Louisville Cardinals wingman was able to pocket a total of $6.9 million in four years in the NBA.

Terrence Williams scammed a total of $5 million and gets a 10-year sentence

The former first-round NBA draft pick will now serve a 10-year sentence after a reportedly $5 million fraud from the NBA Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

"Williams recruited medical professionals and others to expand his criminal conspiracy and maximize his ill-gotten gains," US Attorney Damian Williams said per the US Atorney's office in Southern District of New York.

"Williams not only lined his pockets through fraud and deceit, but he also stole the identities of others and threatened a witness to further his criminal endeavors. For his brazen criminal acts, Williams now faces years in prison."

Terrence Williams is one of 18 players who were charged with defrauding the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan in 2021.

According to the prosecutors, the medical professionals allegedly generated deceitful invoices. Williams enlisted others to carry out the scheme, which provided health benefits to eligible current and former NBA players, including their families.

