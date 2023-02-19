What does the text Gate City mean written on Mac McClung's uniform? Decoding his Slam Dunk contest fit

Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung was the center of attention on All-Star Saturday. McClung had fans jumping out of their seats during the Slam Dunk contest, injecting some life back into a competition that had lost its shine in the previous years.

The 76ers guard threw down some monster dunks as he showcased his athleticism. He earned a near-perfect score in the first two rounds and quickly emerged as the favorite to win it all.

Read: Fans can't hold it as Jonathan Majors is awed by Mac McClung's ferocious dunk but Lisa Leslie gives him a 49: "Lisa will not be returning next year"

After a 50 in the first round and a 49.8 in the second, he found himself in a position to compete for the trophy against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

While Murphy was fairly impressive, McClung was clearly head and shoulders above every other contestant.

McClung earned an early lead in the final round with a 50-point score. However, Murphy notched an impressive 49.2 on his second. This meant that McClung needed a 48 or higher to win.

With the spotlight shining on him, the guard delivered. For his final dunk of the night, McClung threw down an absolute showstopper to notch his third perfect score of the night.

NBA @NBA



#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

: Live on TNT MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.: Live on TNT MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday📺: Live on TNT https://t.co/ohSyYpMAq6

Prior to the dunk, McClung was seen changing jerseys. He wore his high school (Gate City) jersey on top of his 76ers jersey.

It is important to note the symbolism behind McClung donning the "Gate City" jersey. The guard had gained exposure in his high school days as a dunking sensation, with many of his athletic feats going viral on social media.

As such, the guard decided to go back to his roots and pay tribute to his high school before his final dunk. Needless to say, he did a solid job of representing his alma mater.

What's next for Mac McClung?

Mac McClung was a bit of a surprise entry in the dunk contest. Considering the backlash players faced after poor displays last year, not many were willing to participate in the event.

However, McClung stepped up and emerged as an unlikely hero on the night. He is currently signed to the Philadelphia 76ers roster on a two-way deal, and fans will undoubtedly hope to see more of him in the NBA in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes