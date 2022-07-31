What is the "The Grove XXIII"? Taking a closer look at Michael Jordan's top-secret golf course and the celebrities who have played there

Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan is also an avid golf fan. The former NBA superstar has been spotted at golf tournaments and befriended numerous players on tour.

Michael Jordan has been golfing for over three decades now. The six-time champion frequently golfed during his time as a professional basketball player. He used the sport to clear his head and recharge his batteries. What started as a hobby during his playing days has stuck in retirement.

It is widely reported that Jordan has a handicap of 1.3, which makes him better than other celebrity golfers. Jordan is a good friend of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. He is often pictured at events like the Masters or the Ryder Cup.

What is the "The Grove XXIII"?

The Grove XXIII is Michael Jordan's private golf club in Hobe Sound, Florida, nicknamed "Slaughterhouse XXIII." The course has had fewer than 80 members since it opened in 2019.

The course is relatively modern with its ambiance and services available to members. The course pays homage to Michael Jordan and his illustrious career with little things like Carolina blue and white tees.

Brendan Porath @BrendanPorath Here’s video Caroline Wozniacki posted yesterday of the food and drink delivery by drone out at Michael Jordan’s newish golf course, Grove XXIII. (Also the scooters in the background) Here’s video Caroline Wozniacki posted yesterday of the food and drink delivery by drone out at Michael Jordan’s newish golf course, Grove XXIII. (Also the scooters in the background) https://t.co/QEAyUCI0yO

The course opened in 2019 and was created by renowned designer Bobby Weed. He had a singular objective: creating obstacles for professional golfers to give Jordan a leg up. MJ continues to show his competitive side. Like many courses, the tee box and the pins are changed and set up differently daily.

The members and celebrities at Michael Jordan's course

An aerial view of Michael Jordan's golf course

As aforementioned, the membership list at The Grove XXIII is an exclusive list that consists of A-listers. Ray Allen is one of the biggest names from the NBA world to access the course. Few players from the league have a membership at The Grove XXIII. Former Golden State Warriors player David Lee is also a member.

However, many players from the PGA Tour have become members of the club. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is one of the headline acts at the course. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler also have a membership in the course.

Regarding celebrities from the film industry, Mark Wahlberg and Chris O'Donnell are headline acts. The Grove XXIII membership also features folks from various sports like John McEnroe, Wayne Gretzky and John Elway.

Jordan's agent David Falk also has access to the course. Ahmad Rashad, a man with many scoops from His Airness, is another name on the entry list. Former US president Barack Obama is also reported to have played on the course.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far