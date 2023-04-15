What did Todd Hansen do? Kettle Moraine Basketball coach resigns in wake of recent arrest

Todd Hansen resigned as the Kettle Moraine girls basketball coach this week following his arrest late last month. Hansen also stepped down as the executive president of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hansen was arrested on March 28 after the City of Brookfield Police Department's Special Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation. Hansen was one of five people who received citations for solicitation of prostitution.

Hansen reportedly had an arrangement with an undercover officer from an advertisement on a known website used by prostitutes. The former coach even asked the undercover officer if she was involved with the police. He was arrested after arriving at a hotel room in Brookfield at around 2:15 p.m.

The Kettle Moraine School District released a statement on Friday to clarify that Todd Hansen is no longer their employee. Hansen resigned following his arrest, but cited "personal reasons" as to why he's leaving the position.

"The Kettle Moraine School District recently became aware of an investigation of a former employee, Mr. Todd Hansen," the district's statement read. "The district had no prior knowledge or concerns with Mr. Hansen's employment in advance of these allegations. Mr. Hansen no longer works in the Kettle Moraine School District."

Hansen was hired as Kettle Moraine girls head coach in 2018. He led the Lasers to two state championships, three sectional finals and four regional titles. Before getting the job at Kettle Moraine, Hansen was the head coach of the Pewaukee High School girls basketball team for 14 years.

Kettle Moraine also dismissed their boys basketball coach prior to Todd Hansen's resignation

Kettle Moraine High School boys basketball team. (Photo: kmschools/Instagram)

Eight days before Todd Hansen's resignation, Kettle Moraine also parted ways with boys basketball head coach Trevon Hughes. The former Wisconsin Badgers guard was caught off guard by the decision because he just led the team to their first ever state tournament appearance.

However, the decision involving Hansen and Hughes was not related. The school districk released the following statement:

"There is absolutely no correlation, aside from sharing a 'news cycle,' between Mr. Hansen's resignation and the resignation of Mr. Hughes. Coach Hughes resigned prior to any investigation and we do not want his reputation tarnished by unwarranted speculation."

The school's athletic director, Ryan Tomczyk, personally spoke with the girls basketball team to share the news of Hansen's resignation. Tomczyk also sent an email to each player's family regarding the decision. The school still praised Hansen for making the program one of the best in Wisconsin.

