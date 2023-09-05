“What type of Dr are you?”: Bobbi Althoff teases Shaquille O'Neal sitdown after falling out with Drake

Shaquille O'Neal has continued to keep a busy schedule in the NBA offseason, working on his music career, and continuing to make media rounds. In addition to his 'BIG Podcast', the Hall of Famer has appeared on a number of other shows while enjoying a much-needed vacation from his NBA on TNT duties.

Shaquille O'Neal's latest stop was 'The Really Good Podcast', hosted by Bobbi Althoff.

During the interview, Althoff asked O'Neal to introduce himself to the fans. When he introduced himself as 'Dr. Shaquille O'Neal', the two began a hilarious exchange surrounding the nature of O'Neal's 'Ph.D.' degree and his title of Dr. Bobbi Althoff asked:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What kind of Dr. are you?"

As O'Neal explained, he has a doctorate degree, but he himself isn't a practicing medical doctor despite having a minor in psychology. What Bobbi Althoff couldn't have known at the time of the interview was the hilarious answer that O'Neal was cooking up.

When he finally got to the punch-line and raised his glasses, suddenly it all became clear. The clip gave fans plenty to look forward to with the full interview expected to be released in the not-so-distant future.

"Not that kind of doctor. I'm not a medical doctor. No [I'm not a psychiatrist] but I do have a minor in psychology. ... I can be [a therapist] if I want to. I also could have been a professor but I don't [want to do that]."

After a back-and-forth exchange where Shaquille O'Neal explained that he has clients who listen to him but don't pay him for his advice, he hit the punchline.

"I'm the love doctor. And they don't pay me, because if they pay me that would be illegal, so..."

Expand Tweet

Looking at Bobbi Althoff's recent falling out with Drake amid Shaquille O'Neal interview

Prior to her sitdown with Shaquille O'Neal, Bobbi Althoff achieved fame largely thanks to a viral interview with pop superstar Drake. The pair recorded a podcast together from Drake's bed, drawing plenty of reactions from fans who joked about the format of the interview.

Since then, Althoff has continued to gain fame through her podcast, however, from the look of things, she and Drake have had a falling out. According to a number of sources, the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram. While that by itself may not be a sign that the pair had a falling out, Althoff also deleted the interview.

As such, many have theorized that there may be a legal battle playing out behind the scenes, but so far, there has been no further evidence.

Expand Tweet

According to other rumors, Althoff, who is married and has two kids, allegedly slept with Drake, resulting in a divorce. Amid ongoing speculation, she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a DM exchange with Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy.

In the exchange, Portnoy said that his girlfriend believes Althoff hooked up with Drake and then got divorced, but he didn't buy the story. The screenshot then shows Althoff saying that Portnoy is correct and that there is no truth to rumors she hooked up with Drake.

In addition, she also stated that she never wanted to do the interview with Drake in the first place. Despite that, it seems as though she has parlayed the situation into a massive YouTube following, and apparently even an interview with Shaquille O'Neal.