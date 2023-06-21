What are Tyus Jones' contract details with Memphis Grizzlies? Salary, duration, & more

Tyus Jones, the talented point guard, inked a lucrative contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on July 6, 2022. The deal spans two years, with a total value of $29 million. Under this agreement, Jones is set to receive an average annual salary of $14.5 million. The entire amount of his contract is fully guaranteed, providing financial security for the player.

A base salary of $14 million is projected for Tyus Jones during the 2023-24 season.

This salary figure will also operate as his cap hit, suggesting that it will be accounted for in the team's salary cap. Furthermore, his contract carries a dead cap value of $14 million for that season.

Tyus Jones @1Tyus Memphis, Grizz fans, thank you for all your love and support all year in an unbelievable season!! Sorry we couldn’t bring it home for y’all, but still an unforgettable season with so much to be proud of!! Memphis, Grizz fans, thank you for all your love and support all year in an unbelievable season!! Sorry we couldn’t bring it home for y’all, but still an unforgettable season with so much to be proud of!!

In the absence of Ja Morant, the team's starting point guard, Jones stepped up and showcased his capabilities.

In 20 games without Morant, he posted impressive numbers, averaging 16.8 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. These performances highlight his value to the team, solidifying his role within the Memphis Grizzlies roster.

Memphis Grizzlies Exploring Trade Options for Prominent Team Members and Tyus Jones

According to emerging reports, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently engaged in exploring trade options for Tyus Jones. As per Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports, the Grizzlies are seeking a trade that would allow Jones to assume a starting role elsewhere.

While Jones has excelled as an elite backup point guard for Memphis, his struggles during the recent playoffs may have contributed to the team's decision.

Jones averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 assists per game in 80 appearances for the Grizzlies throughout the regular season. However, his performance witnessed a notable decline during the postseason when he faced challenges in finding his rhythm. He ended up with an average of merely 4.5 points on a substandard shooting percentage of 30.6% from the field.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyus Jones, starting in place of Ja Morant:



27 PTS

9 AST

2 TOV

11-17 FG



This team is deep. Tyus Jones, starting in place of Ja Morant:27 PTS9 AST2 TOV11-17 FGThis team is deep.

The Grizzlies possess promising players like Desmond Bane, who can handle a more ball-dominant role in the absence of star point guard Ja Morant, as well as Luke Kennard, a talented guard who has demonstrated playmaking abilities off the bench.

Although Fischer's report did not explicitly attribute the potential trade to Jones' playoff struggles, Memphis may view Jones as a valuable trade asset rather than an essential piece of their roster. The team's objective could be to secure a solid starting forward in exchange for Jones, thereby improving their overall lineup.

