What is Victor Oladipo's net worth? Exploring fortune amassed by Heat guard after playing 10 years in NBA

Victor Oladipo's net worth of $50 million largely stems from his whopping $115 million in NBA contracts. But how did the Miami Heat guard build up such an impressive portfolio?

When Victor Oladipo went down with a ruptured quad during the 2018-19 season, he didn't let the situation get him down. After undergoing surgery, Oladipo, who won the NBA's Most Improved Player award the previous season, was seen back in the gym while seated, working on his shot.

While he was forced to practice from a stretcher with his leg in a surgical brace, the clip showed many that Oladipo wasn't going anywhere. In addition to keeping his game sharp, Victor Oladipo also went to work learning about business and investing.

As he explained to AfroTech in 2020, being injured and unable to do the things he normally does gave him the time to focus on things like growing his portfolio. With his business manager James Henderson, Oladipo began to dive into investing. As Henderson explained to AfroTech in an interview, the pair had a good system in place.

“We have a nice little system with investments,” Henderson said. “[Victor] gives me the opportunity and he trusts in me to go out and find certain [companies] that he knows could benefit his portfolio. ...

"A lot of guys invest in certain companies and never meet the CEO. We don’t just want to put money in a 30-person pot and we never meet the person behind the ideas.”

Unfortunately, Henderson has also hurt Victor Oladipo's net worth by stealing over $1 million from him, a figure the NBA star is hoping to recoup through a lawsuit.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game 7

Victor Oladipo's net worth fueled by smart investments

Victor Oladipo's net worth has been largely fueled by his smart investing. But what exactly has the Heat star invested in?

According to Victor Oladipo's CrunchBase profile, the NBA star has invested in four different companies. In 2019, Oladipo invested in Overtime, a sports media company that also sells apparel. The same year, Oladipo invested in Genies, a company that allows users to create avatars to be used in apps like iMessage.

The company, which also received a $3 million investment from Bandai Namco Entertainment, was a big investment for the NBA star. At the time, one of Genies founders, Jake Becker, wrote about Oladipo's investment in an email to Forbes:

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

“Vic, being an NBA All-Star, platinum record recording artist and accomplished investor, is a cultural tastemaker, and his investment signifies the need to integrate avatar technology into the social nuances of today’s world as well as shows the opportunity for future athletes off the court.”

Since then, Oladipo's Crunchbase profile showed that he invested in both Play One Up and SameSky Health the following year. Play One Up advertises itself as a marketplace of tournaments for gamers, while SameSky Health advertises that they help remove barriers for people to get medical care.

While the guard looks to rehab from injury, it's safe to say Victor Oladipo's net worth will only continue to grow

