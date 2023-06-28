What is Victor Wembanyama's actual height? New calculation reveals how tall San Antonio Spurs' player actually is

Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama’s scouting report had him as Metropolitans 92’s 7'4" center. Many believed he was 7'5" after a viral video of him working out with Minnesota’s 7'1" center Rudy Gobert made the rounds.

The San Antonio Spurs, the team that won the lottery to pick the French phenom, wanted to find out for sure. Here’s what Mike Finger of San Antonio Express-News had to say about “Wemby’s” official height:

“But on the day of his introductory press conference at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Wembanyama took off his shoes, straightened his back, stood still, and allowed his new employers to take a true scientific accounting of the distance between the top of his scalp and the soles of his feet.

“The exact number, per a Spurs official?

“Seven feet, three-and-one-half inches.”

Victor Wembanyama, though, is only 19 years old. It would not be a surprise if he grows an inch or two before he turns 21. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP was listed as 6'9" leading into the 2013 NBA Draft.

“The Greek Freak” is now 6'11", having grown two inches since he was a 19-year-old rookie with the Bucks.

Yao Ming, formerly of the Houston Rockets, continues to hold the record for the tallest No. 1 pick drafted in the NBA. Ralph Sampson, another erstwhile Rocket, comes in a second as a 7'4" center out of Virginia.

Victor Wembanyama’s rail-thin build may be the reason most fans and analysts think of him as taller than his actual height.

Stephen A. Smith had this to say after he saw the Spurs rookie during draft day:

“Victor Wembanyama was drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs. The kid is 7-5, I stood next to him. Ladies and gentlemen, my hairline receded by about three feet because I was looking up. You couldn’t even guess that I had hair standing next to this dude.

"I’ve never stood next to a person that tall in my damn life. If Yao Ming was taller than that, I didn’t notice.”

Here's the full San Antonio-Express News report

Victor Wembanyama is confident he will be ready for the physicality and grueling schedule of the NBA

Some fans and analysts are somewhat worried Victor Wembanyama’s imposing height will be nullified by physical play. Many have compared him to a younger and less developed Kevin Durant in terms of build.

“Wemby” didn’t show concern about how his body will hold up against bigger, stronger players and a grueling schedule (via Josh Paredes):

“They can think that because they don’t know my work ethic. I know how I work, how we work, my surroundings, my environment. I could never have any doubts.

When asked if he should pack more muscle into his frame, he responded:

“Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up.”

