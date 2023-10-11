“What a weird post”: Josh Giddey fails to comprehend viral post claiming Chet Holmgren failed to score on 2023 No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama recently made their NBA debuts during their preseason matchup against each other. The San Antonio Spurs went up against the OKC Thunder on Monday night, however, things didn't turn out the way they expected it to be. Holmgren had a magnificent performance over the Spurs despite the limited time he was allotted to play.

Chet Holmgren nearly put up a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds in only 16 minutes of play. Holmgren played a huge role in the Thunder's 122-121 victory over the Spurs.

Despite the impressive numbers he put up, basketball pages on social media stirred up some issues by pointing out that Holmgren never scored on Victor Wembanyama during their matchup. Holmgren's teammate Josh Giddey wasn't a fan of the hate these X users were giving to Chet and called them weird. The post was clearly an attempt to make Wembanyama look good despite facing defeat in their preseason opener.

"What a weird post lol," Giddey said on his X account.

Chet Holmgren vs Victor Wembanyama: Battle of the 7-foot Giants

Chet Holmgren made a stunning NBA debut on Monday night when the OKC Thunder faced off against the San Antonio Spurs. Holmgren delivered an outstanding performance with 21 points and nine rebounds, significantly contributing to the Thunder's victory against the Spurs.

The Spurs put up a strong fight with Victor Wembanyama doing everything he could within the minutes he played in an attempt and secure the win. Wembanyama managed to contribute 20 points and five rebounds during his 19 minutes on the court.

While there's no denying the talent both players have, their matchup on Monday clearly brought out the flaws in San Antonio's current roster. Despite having the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs organization will have to make a few more adjustments to their team if they want to bring success alongside Wembanyama. It's clear that the towering French man isn't enough.

As for the Thunder, there's a lot of good that can be seen with the current squad that they have. The trio composed of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren has the potential to elevate OKC's status in the NBA. In the previous season, SGA delivered an exceptional All-Star performance, maintaining averages of 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. In comparison, Giddey posted solid numbers with averages of 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 6.2 apg.

If Holmgren consistently performs at the level he showcased in the Thunder's 2023 preseason opener, we might witness a resurgence reminiscent of the Durant, Harden, and Westbrook era in Oklahoma.