“What will LeBron say? Who cares?” - Colin Cowherd believes the LA Lakers have leverage over LeBron James, says they should buy out Russell Westbrook

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd gave a bold take on the Russell Westbrook and LeBron James situation with the LA Lakers.

Fans are aware that Westbrook had his worst season in over a decade and he is the weak link in this championship roster. He has been portrayed as a liability, who turns the ball over, cannot shoot and doesn't play defense.

On the other hand, James is playing at an MVP level, but is arguably the only tradable asset the Lakers have.

As the superstar of the team, the idea is that everything is run by LeBron James and he is the de facto general manager. However, Colin Cowherd believes James' opinion is irrelevant. On his popular show, "The Herd," he said:

"The Lakers are not a championship team... nobody's going anywhere. And the other thing is you really have more power and leverage with LeBron than you think.

"Because I hear a lot about this, 'Well, How will it land with LeBron?' I don't know. He'll be in his 20th year. He's playing 55 games.

"This idea you're paralyzed by this 'What will LeBron think?' Who cares? Got one year left, 20th year, playing 55 games. The answer to the championship could be LeBron, but it's not definitively LeBron."

Cowherd broke down how the LA Lakers shouldn't care about LeBron James' wishes moving forward. It is understandable that any franchise would build their team around the superstar and they would need to consult him for every roster-making decision.

However, the fact is that the Lakers aren't a championship-contending team, anyway. They would be better off focusing on the future and avoid listening to what James has to say.

Colin Cowherd believes the city of Los Angeles is enough to re-ignite the LA Lakers' championship aspirations

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James (right) of the LA Lakers sits on the bench.

Colin Cowherd mentioned that the city of Los Angeles is enough to convince free agents and stars to join the Purple and Gold.

He added how several stars joined L.A. sports teams, not because they were well-run organizations and championship-contending rosters, but simply because of the glamorous city of L.A.

He gave examples of Matthew Stafford of the NFL's LA Rams and Freddie Freeman of the MLB's LA Dodgers. He noted how both athletes were in great organizations in Detroit and Atlanta, but left to stay in L.A.

He added examples of NBA players such as Anthony Davis, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James himself. Cowherd continued:

"Remember this about LeBron - He loves L.A. This city has been unbelievable for his brand. He's doubled his net worth. ... And we know how the Lakers could get great and the answer isn't LeBron. It's not. He's playing 55 games. Anthony Davis is not the answer to be great."

"The answer to be great is get rid of all these contracts, clear the books. ... The answer definitively would be the Westbrook contract's done. LeBron, after a year, decides I'm done with it. And then you just say 'Anybody want to move to Los Angeles?"

Colin Cowherd is certain that the LA Lakers will not lose their fanbase because of a down year. They are not going to lose their season ticket holders because Crypto.com Arena in Hollywood is always sold out.

Hence, the city of L.A. is enough to re-open the championship window for the LA Lakers. They just need to get rid of the bad contracts and old players on the team so they can have free agents return to their storied franchise.

