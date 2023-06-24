What will be Scoot Henderson's jersey number in NBA? Looking at No. 3 pick's Trail Blazers thread

Scoot Henderson's jersey number has generated quite a bit of controversy since the NBA draft. While the former G League Ignite guard is looking forward to joining his teammates on the Portland Trail Blazers, he's also eager to make an impact.

With two years of experience as a professional, Henderson is ready to show that he's the most prepared player in his draft class. After being selected third overall, Henderson's jersey number became the big focus for Blazers fans.

Considering Damian Lillard wears No. 0, as Henderson did during his time with the G League Ignite, the young guard had to pick a new number. He has since chosen double-zero, creating quite a bit of controversy among fans, who have lamented his decision.

As many were quick to point out, the number double-zero is often used as the default number for mascots. Now, however, Henderson is hoping to give the number new life as he sets his sights on the NBA Summer League and the season ahead.

Scoot Henderson's fit in Portland

Many have wondered how the duo of Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard will fit together in Portland given that both men are guards. While it seems likely that the team brings him off the bench, he and Lillard already have a bit of a rapport from back when Scoot Henderson's jersey number matched Lillard's.

Back in 2021, when Scoot Henderson's jersey number was zero on the G League Ignite, he sent a message to Lillard on Instagram to ask him for advice on how to not get caught up on misses. After one of his games, Henderson saw that Lillard responded, telling him to shoot every shot like he knew it was going in.

While Lillard has found his name in trade talks as of late, it sounds as though the Blazers are content to keep him on the roster, at least for right now. While that could change in the future, fans will seemingly have the chance to not only see the two play alongside one another but also to see Henderson develop.

With the veteran leadership that Lillard brings to the table with his willingness to mentor a young talent like Henderson, the future seems bright.

Despite that, longtime NBA insider David Aldridge spoke to a Western Conference scout for The Athletic who believes Henderson has some adjusting to do in the NBA:

"They obviously built that whole G League thing around him the last couple of years. He carried himself with an air of 'I've arrived,' And I think he's going to be in for a rude awakening when he gets to the NBA. I could be way off base. There's some holes in his game."

With the NBA Summer League set to begin on July 3rd, the unpopularity of Scoot Henderson's jersey number is the least of anyone's worries.

