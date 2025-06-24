"What in the world is Sean thinking?" - Mark Cuban calls out NBA referee for no-call on Cason Wallace's obvious foul on T.J. McConnell

OKC Thunder defensive ace Cason Wallace pressured Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell late in the first quarter of Game 7 on Sunday. Wallace held onto McConnell, who desperately showed the foul to referee Sean Wright. Unable to get the right call, McConnell eventually lost the ball, allowing the Thunder a fastbreak attempt.
Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacted to the viral play Monday on X (formerly Twitter):
“Hey @NBAOfficial, think arm grabbing impacts SBRQ? Think it gives the defender an advantage?
“What in the world is Sean thinking”
A Jalen Williams layup with 22.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter pushed the Thunder to a 24-22 lead. The Pacers wanted to melt the clock and get the last shot to end the period. T.J. McConnell, taking over playmaking duties for the injured Tyrese Haliburton, slowed down Indiana’s offense.
Just as McConnell started to attack, Cason Wallace intensified the pressure, forcing the Indiana guard to move near the halfcourt line. Wallace grabbed his opponent's arm when he could not do anything against McConnell’s poise.
Sean Wright saw the play developed and stood three feet away when Wallace held McConnell’s arm. Seeing no foul committed, the referee allowed the play to continue.
Wallace eventually stole the ball and passed it to a streaking Chet Holmgren for a layup. T.J. McConnell, left with no choice, fouled the 7-foot-1 forward. McConnell promptly complained about the previous play to no avail.
Fans react to Mark Cuban’s tweet following referee's failure to call foul on Cason Wallace against T.J. McConnell
With thousands watching Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Mark Cuban’s tweet about one play in the said showdown stirred social media. Fans did not hold back after the billionaire pointed out a non-call from an obvious foul by Cason Wallace on T.J. McConnell.
The turnover late in the first quarter was the third in the first quarter by the Indiana Pacers. They coughed up the ball 23 times to eight by the Thunder in the game. The Pacers surrendered 32 points off errors to only 10 by their opponents.
Most fans credited the Thunder defense for forcing errors but many also thought they got away with grabbing and holding fouls. For some, Cason Wallace’s hold on T.J. McConnell was one of multiple plays that the referees failed to call against OKC.
