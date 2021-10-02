"Whatever he wants, let's do it" - Carmelo Anthony ready to accept any role LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel would ask him to carry out

Carmelo Anthony is all set to make his run at winning his first NBA championship with the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 season. Winning a title requires a tremendous amount of sacrifice, and he is willing to do just that.

Anthony's role with the team hasn't been specified yet, but he has claimed he is willing to do whatever LA Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel will want him to do.

Here's what the 37-year-old said during a recent media interaction, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

"Whatever he wants, let's do it, I'm not even trippin' about that at this point. Because let's go. Let's go win."

Carmelo Anthony played as a starter until the 2019-20 campaign. Last season was the first time he played as a reserve for an extended period. He started just three of the 69 games he played for the Portland Trail Blazers. The forward also averaged a career-low 24.5 minutes per game.

Keeping in mind the role he played last season, it comes as no surprise that Carmelo Anthony is willing to take up whatever role LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel wants him to take up.

Should Carmelo Anthony be given a starting role with LA Lakers?

Carmelo Anthony at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Carmelo Anthony is way past his prime. However, he remains one of the most skillful players in the league when it comes to shot-making. He can score on all three levels and produce at least 12-15 points per game consistently.

Anthony is an average defender at best, though, which makes his inclusion in the LA Lakers' starting lineup questionable. The Lakers don't boast the solid perimeter defense they had until last season. They would need two-way players to fill the two remaining starting spots for LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to be more effective on offense.

Anthony said he hasn't thought about starting or coming off the bench, and isn't concerned with a starting role.

Carmelo Anthony as a reserve would give the LA Lakers a great scoring punch off the bench. He can be called upon whenever the team's offense isn't able to get going. Anthony played that kind of a role last year, so he will be familiar with the job he would have to carry out for the Lakers.

