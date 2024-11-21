"Whats his beef with PG?" - NBA fans chime in on Norman Powell’s humorous Clippers' 'wall' comment aimed at Paul George

Some fans have speculated that there's some beef between LA Clippers forward Norman Powell and nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George. When George played against his former team for the first time, on Nov. 6, the Clippers fans met him with a loud chorus of boos and chants to heckle him.

Through it all, Clippers forward Powell has sided with the team's fans and has spoken up against George. During an interview, Powell was heard saying that no matter what George says, the Clippers' "Wall" is an amazing thing.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans who heard Powell's comments wondered what was going on between him and George.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"What's his beef with PG?" One fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"He's weirdly obsessed with PG," another person said.

"He fr hates PG," another person commented.

Meanwhile, other fans took the time to praise Norman Powell for how he's stepped up his game in the wake of Paul George's departure.

"Norman Powell talked the talk and walked the walk," one person tweeted.

"PG leaving been the best thing that could happen for Norman. He been stepping up with no Kawhi also," another person chimed in.

"Norman Powell > PG in the big year of 2024 unfortunately," another person said.

Expand Tweet

The LA Clippers acquired Paul George in a trade during the 2019 offseason. The OKC Thunder received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo, several first-round picks and pick swaps from the Clippers in exchange for George

George teamed up with Kawhi Leonard to form a dynamic duo but due to injuries, they did not achieve the expected Playoff success.

In five seasons with the Clippers, George received three All-Star team nods (2021, 2023, 2024). He averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

This past offseason, George left LA in free agency to join the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed a $212 million deal for four years with the Sixers.

Also read: Norman Powell reveals carrying 'Mamba Mentality' after hot start lands him starting spot with Clippers

Norman Powell and Paul George dueled in George's first game against the LA Clippers

Paul George played against the LA Clippers on Nov. 6, the first time since he left the franchise and joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his return to LA, George scored 18 points on a 7-for-9 shooting clip (2-for-3 from the 3-point line), grabbed seven rebounds, had three steals and one block. He tied Kelly Oubre Jr. as the highest scorer on the team.

Despite his performance, George's return to LA was spoiled by Norman Powell. Powell scored a game-high 26 points on an efficient shooting night, making eight of his 10 attempts (6-for-8 from beyond the arc). He also dished six assists to lead the Clippers to a 12-point win (110-98).

Powell is averaging over 20 ppg for the first time in his career. Through 15 games, he is averaging 23.3 ppg. He has made 49.0% of his overall shot attempts and 48.7% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback