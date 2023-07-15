When 39-year-old Michael Jordan still struck fear in the hearts of opponents: “Nobody in his right mind would doubt him”

Michael Jordan has carved out a career that has seen him rated as arguably the greatest player in the game. Although he was way past his heydays in 2002, at age 39, he still struck fear in the hearts of opponents.

Jordan is widely considered one of the most influential individuals the game of basketball has ever seen. His monumental success in the league with the Chicago Bulls came about due to his brilliant individual achievements.

Needless to say, all that was driven by his sheer skill and talent on the floor. His ability to singlehandedly turn the tide in a game earned him a reputation as an unstoppable force on the court. There was no room for doubting his greatness.

However, as players get older, it's natural to expect a drop-off, as the body simply can't keep up. However, as per former Dallas Maverick All-Star guard Michael Finley, an aged Jordan was still a force to be reckoned with.

In 2002, Sports Illustrated had received a quote from Finley regarding Jordan in an article written by Jack McCallum. It read:

"It seems that Ol' Baldy has only one thing going for him: He's Michael Jordan. "Nobody in his right mind would doubt him," says the Dallas Mavericks' All-Star swingman, Michael Finley, whofrequently guarded His Airness in summer pickup games in Chicago."

"He may not be able to do all the things physically he used to, but he'll still be one of the best players in the league."

At the age of 39, Jordan was on his last legs. It was understood that the 2002-03 season would likely be his last one. Although his athleticism had left him by then, Jordan was still one of the most skilled players on the floor.

Even in his final season, Jordan dropped three games with 40+ points and retired with an average of 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Age 38: 51 PTS (24 1st Quarter)

Age 39: 45 PTS

Age 40: 43 PTS, 10 REB, 60% FG

Age 40: 22.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL while playing 39.9 MINS



He also played all 82 GMS in his final season



Michael Jordan's mid-range game with the WizardsAge 38: 51 PTS (24 1st Quarter)Age 39: 45 PTSAge 40: 43 PTS, 10 REB, 60% FGAge 40: 22.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL while playing 39.9 MINSHe also played all 82 GMS in his final season

Taking a look at Michael Jordan's NBA career

Jordan has one of the most iron-clad resumes in NBA history. With six NBA titles and a Finals MVP in each of them, Jordan is one of the most successful players in the NBA Finals. With a 6-0 record paired with significant performances in each Finals series, it's difficult to deny his greatness.

Additionally, Jordan racked up 11x All-NBA team selections, 14x All-Star selections, ten scoring titles, nine All-Defensive selections, three steals champion, a DPOY award and five MVP awards.

Having won almost everything there is to win, Jordan simply dominated on the basketball court.

