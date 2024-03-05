Andrew Wiggins Update: Will Warriors' forward suit up vs Bucks after facing personal issues? (March 5)

Golden State Warriors starting small forward Andrew Wiggins is expected to return to the team's lineup this week as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wiggins has missed the Warrior's last four contests dating back to Feb. 27 against the Washington Wizards.

The timeline for Wiggins' return has been announced. However, it isn't clear if he will be available for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (Mar. 6).

The last time Wiggins played was on Feb. 25 against the Denver Nuggets. He played for 30 minutes and scored 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting along with two makes on for attempts from downtown. He also added four rebounds, four assists and one block. But still, his team fell short against the defending champs 119-103.

During his four-game absence, the Warriors went 3-1 including their humiliating 52-point defeat (140-88) against the Boston Celtics in their last game. All of the Warriors' starters except for Moses Moody (11 pts) were held to under ten points by the Celtics' defense in that matchup.

The only other Warriors players who scored double figures were Lester Quinones (17 pts) and Jerome Robinson (10 pts), who came off the bench.

Why did Andrew Wiggins miss four games?

Players typically miss games due to injuries, but this was not the case for Andrew Wiggins. He has been listed among the players unavailable for the Warriors, but his absence is due to personal reasons.

Neither Wiggins nor the team has revealed the reason for his recent string of missed games. Fans might also recall Wiggins missed a significant chunk of the 2022-23 season due to personal reasons. Later, it was revealed that his absence was due to a serious medical situation concerning his father.

Andrew Wiggins is having a down year for the 2023-24 season

The Warriors' forward is having the worst season of his career regarding his points production. He is averaging 12.7 points per game, which is a career worst. As a result, he is seeing the fewest minutes of his career, averaging 27.2 minutes per game.

His playmaking has also dipped, averaging only 1.7 assists per game, the worst number of his career. At only 28 years old, Wiggins has plenty of time to turn his struggles around.