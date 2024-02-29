"He asked to keep it private" - Steve Kerr shoots down resurfacing Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend rumors following his no-show on Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins didn't play in their 123-112 win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It was due to a family matter that the star player has not addressed yet. On Thursday, the Warriors will play against the New York Knicks, and Wiggins is still listed as out due to personal matters.

Wiggins has appeared in 51 games this season, averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Although his numbers are down, they have kept him from being traded at the deadline. He's also still extremely valuable to the team's success and many expect him to be back soon.

The rumors regarding his girlfriend that were reported last year have resurfaced recently. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has addressed the rumors regarding Wiggins and his family.

"Wiggs is a private person and he's asked to keep it private and we're going to honor that," Kerr said. "We respect Wiggs. We need him and we fully expect him back but we just don't know when that will be."

Last year as well, Wiggins was absent for 25 games and was away from the team for 23 games. The reason behind his prolonged absence from the previous season was to tend to his father's health. Former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins dealt with a serious health condition and the Warriors star chose to be with his family at the time.

What were the rumors regarding Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend that have resurfaced?

Many speculated about Andrew Wiggins' absence last season. One of the biggest rumors was regarding his girlfriend Mychal Johnson. According to the rumors, Johnson cheated on the NBA star with his best friend.

Rumors suggested that Wiggins found out about it on Valentine's Day, which was the same day that he was on the injury report due to personal matters.

The rumors spread like wildfire and many were convinced about it. Even former NBA star Paul Pierce was invested in the rumor. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), hoping that the gossip around the former top pick wasn't true.

Johnson shut down the rumors on social media, which was enough proof that the talks around Wiggins' absence were false.

"Literally the farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this," Johnson wrote on X.

Being a private person, the 6-foot-7 forward might share the details about his absence as soon as he returns to the team. Until then, fans can wait for the former Kansas star to address his absence.

