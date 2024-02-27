Why is Andrew Wiggins not playing for Warriors? Former NBA champion's latest status vs Wizards explored - February 27, 2024

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will not be available tonight as they take on the Washington Wizards. According to the NBA's injury report, Wiggins has been listed as out for the game due to personal reasons.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's absence by Wiggins will be his sixth this season. He's been available for most of the regular season, which is a positive for the Warriors. The Canadian forward contributes significantly to their hopes of making the playoffs. They're tenth in the Western Conference standings and are in the Play-In zone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The one-time All-Star has played for 51 games this season. However, his numbers have been down. Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. These numbers are what led him to his first All-Star appearance. However, he's only averaging 12.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.7 apg this year.

Also read: Top 5 highlights from LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors ft. Andrew Wiggins’ buzzer-beating putback - February 22

How have the Warriors fared without Andrew Wiggins?

Before this report, Wiggins has already missed five games. The absence of the Ontario native hasn't hurt the team significantly. They have a 4-1 record this season without him in the lineup.

Who will replace Andrew Wiggins in the starting lineup?

The Warriors will likely have Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Thompson has struggled to be consistent this season, which is why he came off the bench in their last game before the All-Star break. The shooter was highly effective coming off the bench and scored 35 points in his first game as a sixth man.

In his four games as the team's sixth man, the four-time champion averages 18.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.0 apg. He's also shot 42% from beyond the arc, an area where he's struggled to be consistent this season.

Where to watch Warriors vs. Wizards?

The game between the Warriors and the Wizards will start at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The game won't be nationally televised. Viewers can watch it on local channels such as MNMT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

SiriusXM, The Team 980 AM, WFED 1500 AM and 95.7 The Game are the radio channels fans can listen to for game updates. The NBA League Pass is also available via a subscription plan.

Also read: "Don't play with him": Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mycal Johnson subtly warns trade whisperers after explosive outing vs Sixers