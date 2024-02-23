Top 5 highlights from LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors ft. Andrew Wiggins’ buzzer-beating putback - February 22

The LA Lakers were on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season. LA, which eked out a classic 145-144 double overtime win on Jan. 27, looked to go up 2-0 in the series even without LeBron James. The four-time MVP watched from the sidelines as his team tried to win again in the rematch.

Even without James, there was still plenty of star power on the court on Thursday. Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves were available for the Lakers. The Dubs had Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. It was a night that was expected to have at least a few highlights.

Considering how the last team battled tooth and nail in their first encounter, fans anticipated jaw-dropping plays during the game. Fortunately for those watching the game, the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors lived up to the hype.

Highlights from the LA Lakers versus Golden State Warriors game on February 22

#5 Jaxson Hayes’ jam

The LA Lakers expected everyone to step up particularly as LeBron James is inactive due to a foot injury. Jaxson Hayes, who was Anthony Davis’ main backup, made his presence known in a big way early in the first quarter with this:

Hayes and D’Angelo Russell played pick-and-roll at the top of the key. Russell dragged rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis along with him before giving a nifty bounce pass to Hayes who had a clear rim to the rim.

LeBron James stood up and shook his head after the dunk rattled the basket.

#4 Moses Moody’s baseline slam over Anthony Davis

Moses Moody got a chance to play with the Golden State Warriors holding off the LA Lakers. Against Spencer Dinwiddie on the right wing, the athletic guard zoomed past his defender before rising to slam the ball against Anthony Davis.

AD didn’t have the chance to put up a decent challenge as Moody went up early and high for the thunderous slam.

#3 Trayce Jackson-Davis throwdown against two defenders

Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is celebrating his birthday, joined the highlight reels on Thursday. After screening for Klay Thompson, the big man promptly rolled to the basket with only D’Angelo Russell as his defender. Thompson’s over-the-top pass was spot-on allowing Jackson-Davis to grab the ball near the basket.

Taurean Prince and Russell double-teamed him but their defense was not enough as the former Indiana standout rose over them for the dunk.

#2 Jonathan Kuminga’s third-quarter buzzer-beater

The Golden State Warriors were looking to finish the third quarter strong against the LA Lakers. They got the exclamation point courtesy of emerging star Jonathan Kuminga. The athletic forward got the ball with 4.3 seconds remaining and drove hard to the basket.

Max Christie played great defense and swatted away his shot. Kuminga, however, did not give up on the play and hustled to grab the offensive rebound and hit the clutch turnaround jumper. The shot gave the Dubs a 98-82 lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the game.

#1 Andrew Wiggins halftime buzzer-beating putback

The Golden State Warriors had a 65-56 advantage over the LA Lakers with 4.0 seconds remaining in the first half. Brandin Podziemski, with the shot clock winding down, launched a 28-footer that hit the back end of the rim. Fortunately for him, Andrew Wiggins was at the right place and right time.

“Wiggs” jumped over Austin Reaves and converted an acrobatic follow-up shot that extended the Dubs’ lead. Wiggins’ highlight gave the Warriors all the momentum leading into the second half.